Ranking NBA's Top 10 Point Guards So Far in 2020-21

Tied #10 LaMelo Ball

Barring an unforeseen emergence from a fellow first-year player the remainder of the season, it appears Ball is going to run away with the Rookie of the Year Award, perhaps unanimously. One of the most entertaining players to watch because of his razzle dazzle in the open court, the 6-foot-6, 181-pounder is averaging 15.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists through his first 32 games. His 3-point shooting, considered a weakness of his prior to the Hornets making him the third overall pick in the 2020 draft, has been far better than many expected, as he’s shooting a shade over 35 percent from beyond the arc on 5.3 attempts per game. While not on this list, his older brother, Lonzo, deserves to be an honorable mention because of his own 3-point shooting prowess.

Those not featured on this list but warrant consideration are Malcolm Brogdon, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Russell Westbrook, Ja Morant, Dejounte Murray, Kyle Lowry, Coby White and Dennis Schroder.

