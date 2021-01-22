Ranking NBA’s Top 10 Most Improved Player Award Candidates So Far in 2020-21

OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen ranks his top 10 Most Improved Player Award candidates to this point of the season (through games before Jan. 22). Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

#10 Chris Boucher

Year after year, we see players sprout from the G League and go on to make an impact in the NBA. The best example of this lately is Boucher, who in 2019 was the G League’s MVP and Defensive Player of the Year. Now getting significant minutes with the Raptors off their bench, the 6-foot-9, 210-pounder has blossomed into one of the premier stretch big men and shot blockers. Also averaging 15.5 points, nine more than last season when his playing time was limited, the 28-year-old is shooting 48.1 percent from 3-point range and swatting away 2.4 shots per game. A legitimate candidate for both this honor and the Sixth Man of the Year one, Boucher has scored in double figures in nine of his first 14 games in 2020-21.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE>>>