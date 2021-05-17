Ranking NBA’s Top 10 Centers in 2020-21 Season

OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen ranks his top 10 centers in the 2020-21 season. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

#10 Christian Wood

Julius Randle is obviously going to win the Most Improved Player Award. But, who should be the runner-up? There are several players who deserve to be in that discussion. One of them certainly is Wood, who averaged career highs of 21.0 points and 9.6 rebounds in his fifth NBA season and first with the Rockets. Appearing in only 41 games and playing on the team with the worst record is probably going to prevent him from being a finalist, however. Others in consideration for this honor include Jerami Grant, Jaylen Brown, Michael Porter Jr., Zach LaVine and Collin Sexton.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE>>>