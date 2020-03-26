Ranking NBA's Top 10 Point Guards of the 2000s

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks his 10 best point guards from the 2000s (1999-00 season to 2009-10 season). Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

#10 Deron Williams

For several years before injuries took their toll, Williams ranked right up there with the very best point guards. In fact, many debated whether he or Chris Paul, back-to-back draft picks in 2005, would be better to build a team around with. In just his second year in the league, D-Will led the Jazz to the conference finals and was spectacular during that series, even though Utah lost in five games to the eventual champs, the Spurs. He scored at least 26 points in each of the first four games of the series and over 30 twice.

