Ranking Top 10 Players That Never Made NBA All-Star Team

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks his 10 best players that never made an NBA All-Star team (inactive players only). Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

Tied #10 Andre Miller

Several other point guards, including Rod Strickland, Jason Terry, Mike Bibby and Derek Harper, all deserve to be mentioned on this list. But Miller, who dished out 8,524 assists in his career – 11th most in NBA history and the most among players who never made an All-Star team, gets the edge. The 6-foot-3 floor general led the NBA in assists during the 2001-02 season. On Dec. 15 of that year, Miller handed out 22 dimes against the 76ers. He had 20 assists in another game against the Heat in 2006.

Three former Magic players – Nick Anderson, Hedo Turkoglu and Jason Richardson – all warrant consideration as well.

