Ranking Orlando Magic's 10 Most Impressive Triple-Doubles

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks his 10 most impressive triple-doubles in team history. Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

#10 Vincent on Jan. 30, 1990 vs. Pacers

The first triple-double recorded in Magic history occurred during the team's inaugural season when Sam Vincent, Orlando’s fourth pick (seventh overall) in the 1989 expansion draft, registered 21 points, 11 rebounds and 17 assists. Scott Skiles, also acquired by the Magic in the expansion draft, had a triple-double that season as well.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE>>>