Ranking 10 Most Impressive Streaks in Orlando Magic History

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks his 10 most impressive streaks in team history. Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

#10 Blocking at least five shots – 12 straight

The 1994-95 Magic, who reached the NBA Finals, averaged a franchise-best six blocks per game. Only five teams ranked ahead of them in this category that season, including the Rockets, the team they met in the championship. During the regular season, the Magic blocked at least five shots in 12 straight games from Nov. 5 to Dec. 2. Fast forward over 20 years later and Orlando matched this streak. The 2016-17 Magic, featuring a big starting frontline of Nikola Vucevic, Serge Ibaka and Aaron Gordon, swatted away at least five shots in all 12 games from Nov. 5 to Nov. 27.

