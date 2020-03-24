Ranking Orlando Magic's 10 Most Memorable Wins in Team History

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks his top 10 most memorable Magic wins in team history. Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

Honorable Mentions

April 13, 2019: Magic 104, Raptors 101

D.J. Augustin, who posted 25 points, drilled a game-winning 3-pointer with 3.4 seconds left in Orlando’s Game 1 victory in Toronto.

April 7, 2019: Magic 116, Celtics 108

The Magic clinched their first playoff berth in seven years with their late-season victory in Boston. Both Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon had clutch baskets.

Dec. 20, 1989: Magic 110, Bulls 109

Despite Michael Jordan scoring 52 points, the Magic stunned the Bulls in Chicago’s first ever visit to Orlando.

Feb. 14, 1990: Magic 135, Bulls 129

Later that season, with MJ wearing the infamous No. 12 jersey, the Magic knocked off the Bulls once again. Terry Catledge erupted for 34 points, Reggie Theus scored 28 and Sidney Green chipped in with 16 points and 19 rebounds.

May 5, 1995: Magic 95, Celtics 92

The last game ever played at the old Boston Garden featured the Magic, who eliminated Boston with a thrilling Game 4 win. Shaquille O’Neal had 25 points and 13 rebounds, while Horace Grant – Orlando’s prized free agent addition that prior summer – scored 23.

