Ranking 10 Most Exciting Finishes in Orlando Magic History

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks his 10 most exciting finishes in team history. Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

Honorable Mentions

May 22, 2009 at Cavs

Hedo Turkoglu drilled a go-ahead jumper with a second left before LeBron James’ game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in Game 2 of the 2009 East Finals.

June 7, 2009 at Lakers

Turkoglu’s block on Kobe Bryant and Courtney Lee’s near game winner preceded overtime in Game 2 of the 2009 Finals, won by L.A. in five games.

Feb. 9, 2007 vs. Spurs

The Magic defeated the eventual champions from that season, the Spurs, thanks to one of the franchise’s most incredible plays – a Dwight Howard alley-oop dunk at the buzzer off a Turkoglu inbounds pass.

Feb. 26, 1995 vs. Bulls

Penny Hardaway scooped up a loose ball, lost by Chicago’s Toni Kukoc, and raced the other way for a game-winning breakaway dunk with 0.7 on the clock.

Dec. 20, 1989 vs. Bulls

Otis Smith buried a game winner on the same night Michael Jordan exploded for 52 points.

