Ranking Top 10 Florida Gators in NBA History

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best Florida Gators in NBA history. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

Tied #10 Chandler Parsons

Recurring knee problems have prevented Parsons, a Gator for four years, from blossoming like some thought he would, especially after he signed a mega contract with the Grizzlies in 2016. Before the injuries, though, the Casselberry, Fla. native was a rising star, particularly in his last year with the Rockets when he averaged career highs across the board. He was also solid in Dallas, where he shot nearly 42 percent from 3-point range in 2015-16.