Ranking NBA's Best Centers for 2018-19 Season

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen projects the best centers for the 2018-19 season. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Honorable Mentions

Marc Gasol – Will the return of Mike Conley help the 33-year-old return to familiar form after a generally disappointing 2017-18 campaign? Also, will Gasol and promising rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. connect in the frontcourt?

Mohamed Bamba – It’s obviously going to take time – and a lot of training in the weight room – before the Harlem, N.Y. native makes a big impact in Orlando. But, with that 7-foot-10 wingspan, Bamba may already be one of the premier rim protectors in the league.

DeMarcus Cousins – Really, the four-time All-Star is much better than an honorable mention. But considering he is still recovering from a torn Achilles and may not return until some point in 2019, it seemed only fair to slide him down a bit. Regardless, joining the Warriors gives Cousins a great opportunity to win his first NBA title.

Brook Lopez – Milwaukee ranked 27th in 3-pointers made and 21st in 3-point percentage in 2017-18. Adding a 3-point shooting center may help bump the Bucks up in these 3-point shooting categories.

DeAndre Jordan – Expect Dallas’ new acquisition to catch a lot of alley-oop tosses from Dennis Smith Jr. and Luka Doncic.

Dwight Howard – Now on his fourth team in four years, the eight-time NBA All-Star hopes he can help John Wall, Bradley Beal and the rest of the Wizards rise in the East.

Steven Adams – Paul George re-signing with the Thunder was, obviously, the No. 1 storyline in OKC this summer. Adams’ breakout 2017-18 season was second.