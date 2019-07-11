Ranking NBA's Best Power Forwards for 2019-20 Season

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen projects the best power forwards in 2019-20. Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

Honorable Mentions

Domantas Sabonis – The Pacers will look very different in 2019-20 with Bojan Bogdanovic and Thaddeus Young departing and with Malcolm Brogdon, T.J. Warren and Jeremy Lamb arriving. If Indiana has a successful season, though, it likely will have meant Myles Turner and Sabonis complemented each other well while they were on the floor together.

Jonathan Isaac – With the way the 6-foot-11, versatile forward played in the second half of last season, particularly down the stretch when the Magic won 22 of their final 31 games, Orlando should feel confident about his development. Don’t be surprised if Isaac is among the finalists for DPOY in 2019-20.

Jaren Jackson Jr. – Which team has the most exciting point guard/power forward duo? Atlanta (Trae/Collins), Sacramento (Fox/Bagley), New Orleans (Ball/Zion) or Memphis (Morant/Jackson)?

Kyle Kuzma – It’s rare for championship contenders to have a Big Three who are all at different stages of their careers. LeBron, we assume, is at the tail end of his prime, the Brow is in the heart of his and Kuzma is in the early stages of his development.

Kevin Love – What’s more likely to happen? Love is in Cleveland for the entire 2019-20 season and helps mentor the Cavs’ exciting backcourt duo of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland? Or, is he dealt to a championship contender mid-season?

Al Horford – Maybe the biggest surprise of the wild and wacky first week of 2019 free agency was the 33-year-old Horford signing with the 76ers. Does Philly – with Embiid, Horford, Harris, J-Rich and Simmons – have the best starting lineup in the NBA?