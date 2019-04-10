Ranking NBA's Best Point Guards in 2018-19

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best point guards in 2018-19. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Honorable Mentions

Kyle Lowry – Although he didn’t lead the league in charges drawn like last year, the 33-year-old did rank in the top 10 in that always underrated category. Lowry also averaged a career high in assists, an accomplishment that, to some degree, makes his poor shooting numbers this season seem less substantial.

Jamal Murray – Playing alongside Nikola Jokic, arguably the NBA's all-time greatest passer at his position, has helped Murray, who averaged career highs in nearly every major category this season. The 22-year-old’s best performance came in early November when he exploded for 48 points against the Celtics.

D.J. Augustin – Only Stephen Curry had a better 3-point percentage among all regular starting point guards than the Magic’s floor general, who also ranked among the best at his position in fewest turnovers committed.

Chris Paul – The Rockets’ defensive rating when CP3 was on the court was 103.2, eight points better than when he was off the floor. So although it’s true that he is on the downside of his career, the 33-year-old is still making a huge impact.

Eric Bledsoe – Among all starting guards, Bledsoe posted the best field goal percentage inside the 3-point line. Since coming to Milwaukee from Phoenix in the middle of last season, the now-29-year-old has been so much more efficient when he gets in the paint.

Spencer Dinwiddie – While Lou Williams is certainly the favorite to win his third Sixth Man of the Year award and second in a row, Dinwiddie definitely deserves to be in the conversation for that honor.

Justise Winslow - Moving into a point guard role really helped the 23-year-old blossom this year, his fourth in the NBA. With improved range on his jump shot mixed with his size and strength, Winslow has become one of the tougher matchups for opposing guards.