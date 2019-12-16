Postgame Report: Magic Score Season High in Vucevic's Return

NEW ORLEANS – Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford knew what his eyes were telling him about the negative effects of his team being without all-star center Nikola Vucevic for the previous 11 games, but still he wanted tangible evidence and recently did what he calls a ``deep dive’’ with his organization’s analytics team.

``There’s almost no area, neither offense, defense nor rebounding where we haven’t missed him,’’ Clifford said of Vucevic. ``Actually, it was a lot more significant (of a drop off) than I realized.’’

At long last, the Magic got Vucevic – their best all-around offensive player because of his abilities as a shooter, passer and rebounder – back on the floor on Sunday and the benefits of his play and presence had promisingly positive effects on the rest of the squad.

Vucevic poured in 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds and the Magic rode a season-best 41 points in the third quarter and plenty of hot shooting from Jonathan Isaac, Terrence Ross and D.J. Augustin in a 130-119 defeat of the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.

``He just knows how to play, he’s a great player and I think he slows the game down for us,’’ said Isaac, who benefitted from Vucevic’s return by scoring 21 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and handing out three assists. ``He’s able to bail us out with post ups and knocking down shots.’’

Orlando (12-14) made a season-best 17 3-pointers and tied a franchise record with eight players in double-figures in scoring against the reeling Pelicans (6-21). Including Friday’s game at the Amway Center, the Magic made at least 15 3-pointers in a second straight game – just the fourth time that has happened in the 31-year history of the franchise. Also, Orlando’s 130 points were a new season high, topping the 127 points scored against Phoenix two weeks earlier.

``Vooch just creates space out there, he passes the ball really well and he commands the respect of the defense and that helps our offense,’’ said Ross, who scored 14 points and drilled four 3-pointers. ``So, it’s just easier for us to move up and down the court with him in there.’’

Vucevic played his first game since Nov. 20 when he landed awkwardly following a block attempt in Toronto. Vucevic, Orlando’s second-leading scorer (17.1 ppg.) and leading rebounder (11.6 rpg.), missed the previous 11 games while recovering from the lateral sprain in his right ankle. On Sunday, he played 29 minutes, made eight of 15 shots and two of five 3-point shots. He added nine rebounds and two assists.

``It felt great and I’m really happy to be back after 11 games and like three weeks, and we got a win, so that made the comeback better,’’ Vucevic said. ``I felt good, my wind was pretty good, and I was in a pretty good rhythm. Usually, in the first game back you’re going to feel pretty good because you are fresh and all, but I was happy with where I was (in Sunday’s game).’’

Up one at intermission after a back-and-forth first half, the Magic broke the game open with a 41-27 burst in the third period. Orlando drilled 12 of 20 shots and six of 10 3-pointers and hit 11 of 14 free throws in the game-turning third quarter. The Magic set up their 12 field goals with stellar ball movement that also produced nine assists in the period.

Their 41 points in the third topped the previous high of 40 set back on Nov. 23 in the third period of a game in Indiana.

``We didn’t really shoot it that well in the first half, but we got into a rhythm in the third quarter,’’ said Ross, who made four of his six 3-pointers in the game. ``We were getting stops and that always fuels your shooting and offense. And as the game went on, we just got into a better rhythm offensively.’’

Augustin, a New Orleans native who had his high school jersey retired a night earlier with his Magic coaches and teammates looking on, finished with 17 points, two 3-pointers, eight assists and seven free throws – three of which came after New Orleans was whistled for three technical fouls.

Isaac made seven of his 11 shots and six of seven free throws, while Evan Fournier chipped in 16 points and three 3-points and point guard Markelle Fultz added 10 points, seven assists and a steal that led to a Vucevic dunk. Mo Bamba (13 points and two 3-pointers) and Michael Carter-Williams (10 points and two threes) joined Ross and Augustin while playing well off the bench.

Aaron Gordon was the only Orlando player who saw time in the game who did not reach double figures in scoring. He had nine points after missing 10 of his 13 shot attempts.

Owners of a promising four-game last week, the Magic came into Sunday riding a three-game losing streak against some of the best competition the league has to offer. Superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo (32 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists), LeBron James (25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists), Anthony Davis (16 points, 12 rebounds and six assists) and James Harden (54 points, 10 3-pointers and seven assists) battered the Magic over a five-night stretch in losses to Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston.

The Pelicans, who have yet to have top overall pick Zion Williams all season because of a knee injury, lost a franchise record 12th straight game. New Orleans hasn’t won since a Nov. 21 victory in Phoenix – a time when it had won four of five games.

Jrue Holiday had 29 points and four 3-pointers for New Orleans, while former Magic guard J.J. Redick poured in 23 points and five threes for the Pelicans. New Orleans lost despite making 53.4 percent of its shots and drilling 19 3-pointers. The Magic had a 21-6 advantage from the free throw line.

While the Magic did their best to keep the team afloat in recent weeks without Vucevic – they went 5-6 with a brief, four-game-winning streak – Clifford said the extended loss of the 7-foot center took quite a toll on the Magic. The ``deep dive’’ sessions with Magic Director of Analytics David Bencs told him that and plenty more.

``It’s like anything, when you lose a starter and a good one, but you withstand it two or three games, but not long term. You lose somebody as good as him over, seven, eight, nine and 10 games, it starts to show more and more. That’s just the way that it works.’’

On Sunday, they saw the positive effects of having their big man back on the floor to balance their offense and defense.

``It certainly seemed like it, and he helped defensively, too,’’ Clifford said of his team’s play often ``making sense’’ with Vucevic on the floor. ``(The Pelicans) had us all stretched out, but that’s where his talking (defensively) just really helps out.’’

Sunday’s game in New Orleans was the start of a four-game, seven-day road trip for the Magic. The Magic will be off on Monday prior to starting a difficult two-night stretch in Utah and Denver on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Up one at the half, the Magic pushed their lead out to as much as 11 points before a strange sequence late in the period gave them an even more comfortable lead. New Orleans’ guard Josh Hart (20 points and four 3-pointers) was hit a technical foul arguing a non-call and then head coach Alvin Gentry was whistled for two more technical and was ejected. Augustin made all three of the free throws and Orlando held a 99-84 edge after three periods.

Orlando led 58-57 at the half thanks to strong play from Vucevic, Fournier and Fultz.

Vucevic showed no signs of rust from being out of game action the previous three weeks and made his first three shots of the game. Despite the Magic planning to be cautious with him because of concerns about his conditioning, Vucevic played well over the first 8 minutes, 21 seconds of the first period and he came back for another solid 8-minute stretch of the second quarter. He had 11 points early on by making four of seven shots with a 3-pointer and two free throws in the first half.

Vucevic takes great pride in the fact that his presence can have a difference-making impact on the Magic even when he isn’t scoring.

``I enjoy making plays for my teammates and trying to play the right way,’’ Vucevic said. ``It’s just me using my I.Q., trying to read the game. If I have a shot, take it and if I don’t, make a play for somebody else. I just try to make the game easy for everybody else and I think that’s a good quality to have and I know the team appreciates it. Just make the right play out there – that’s what you have to do.’’

