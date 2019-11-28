Postgame Report: Magic Close Out Road Trip With Win in Cleveland

CLEVELAND – Undoubtedly, the Orlando Magic now have plenty to be thankful for after nabbing a Wednesday win that helped them put an end to a couple of unsightly skids and salvage their lengthy road trip.

Riding the aggressive and lethal shooting of guards Evan Fournier and Terrence Ross, the Magic connected on 48.4 percent of their shots and drilled 12 3-pointers in a 116-104 defeat of the Cleveland Cavaliers for their first road victory of the season.

Fournier scored a season-best 30 points and Ross poured in 16 more as the shorthanded Magic won for the first time on a four-game, nine-night trip that ended just in time for their players to get back to Central Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Second-year center Mo Bamba (15 points) and third-year guard Markelle Fultz (15 points) continued their stellar play of late had major roles in the victory. After Cleveland repeatedly got within eight points of the lead midway through the fourth period, Fultz and Bamba hit consecutive 3-pointers to push Orlando’s edge back out to 14. Bamba drilled five of five 3-point shots, while Fultz hit on seven of 12 field goals in his sixth consecutive game scoring in double digits.

Jonathan Isaac chipped in 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Orlando had 13 steals, three of which came from D.J. Augustin (eight points and nine assists).

Orlando (7-10) came into Wednesday as the NBA’s only team without a road victory after they had dropped their first seven games outside of Central Florida. The Magic opened the season losing in Atlanta, Toronto, Oklahoma City and Dallas before falling in Toronto, Indiana and Detroit on this most recent road trip.

Cleveland (5-13) shot the ball well enough to win, but it turned it over 25 times – mistakes that the Magic turned into 25 points for themselves. Rookie guard Darius Garland scored 16 points, but he also had eight turnovers. Collin Sexton led the Cavs – losers of eight of 11 games – with 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists, but he also had four turnovers.

Tristan Thompson, long a Magic killer, chipped in 13 points and 15 rebounds. Orlando defeated the Cavs in the second-opener on Oct. 23 and again on Wednesday.

Orlando was without standout starters Nikola Vucevic (right ankle sprain) and Aaron Gordon (right ankle sprain) and ace defender Michael Carter-Williams (left hip irritation) for a third straight game. Orlando held out hope that Gordon might be able to play, but he experienced lingering weakness and soreness in his ankle following a workout with the team’s coaching staff and medical staff on Tuesday and was held out of action.

Orlando could possibly get Gordon and/or Carter-Williams back by Friday when it faces the Toronto Raptors at the Amway Center. Carter-Williams has slowly started increasing his basketball activity, but he might not return until Sunday’s home game against Golden State at the earliest because he is still dealing with pain in his left hip.

``The pain is not all the way gone yet, but I’m making good progress. I wish I did (have a target date to return), but I don’t yet,’’ Carter-Williams said. ``I started working out on the court again and taking shots, doing some off-the-dribble stuff and running. So, I’m just basically testing it out and seeing how it feels the next day and then going forward from there. I’m making good progress and trying to get back as soon as I can.’’

Up seven at the half following a dominant second quarter, the Magic pushed their lead out to as much as 17 points in the third period thanks to more solid shooting from Fournier and their opportunistic defense.

Fournier had nine points and his new season high in scoring by the end of the third period, while the defense forced 21 turnovers. That combination gave the Magic a seemingly safe 87-73 lead through three quarters.

Orlando led 59-52 at the half thanks to some much-needed success from beyond the 3-point arc and torrid shooting from Fournier and Ross in the first half. Tied at 27 after the first period, the Magic made five threes in the second period to push their lead out to as much as 11 points.

Orlando’s most consistent offensive threat over the past three weeks, Fournier struggled mightily in Monday’s loss in Detroit. However, he was aggressive and dialed in from the start on Wednesday and scored 12 of his 19 points in the second quarter. He got up a whopping 15 shots in the first half and drilled three of seven 3-point tries.

Ross also helped spur Orlando’s offense by making four of his first six shots. Midway through the second quarter, he drilled a 3-pointer as he was hit and sank the free throw for the four-point play that put Orlando ahead 44-37. Several minutes later, boos cascaded out of the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse crowd when Ross fumbled a pass before throwing it out to Mo Bamba for a corner 3-pointer.

Cleveland shot 54.1 percent in the first half, but it kicked the ball away 15 times in the first half. Those mistakes led to 12 first-half points for the Magic. Rookie Darius Garland had seven of those turnovers in the first half – a season high for a Cleveland player this season.

