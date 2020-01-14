Postgame Report: Gordon's Game Winner Lifts Magic Over Kings

SACRAMENTO – For the Orlando Magic to make their final 42 games of the season better than a somewhat rocky first 40 that they’ve played so far, somehow, someway they must find ways to generate offense more consistently.

On Monday in Sacramento, a Magic team that remarkably came into the night first in the NBA in fewest points allowed but 30thin points scored just might have taken a major step toward their goal of being a more offensively potent team.

Late on Monday, when the Magic absolutely had to have it and needed their offense to bail them out, long-time standouts Evan Founier and Aaron Gordon were there for arguably the team’s biggest basket of the season.

Gordon, who was back after missing Friday’s game in Phoenix with tightness in his right calf, took a pass from Fournier and converted a short shot as he was fouled with 1.1 seconds to play. Gordon sank the ensuing free throw and Orlando withstood a final heave from Sacramento to win 114-112.

Riding the stellar inside play of center Nikola Vucevic and the all-around efforts of Evan Fournier, Markelle Fultz, Gordon and a host of others, the Magic played one of their best offensive game in weeks, but they squandered the lead in the fourth quarter. When De’Aaron Fox converted a layup and a free throw after being fouled by Vucevic, Orlando found itself trailing 112-111 with 15.8 seconds remaining.

But Orlando got bailed out by an offense that was firing on all cylinders all night.

The Magic put the ball in the hands of Fournier, their late-game hero in several instances. When his drive attempt was thwarted, Fournier found Gordon in the middle of the paint for a 6-foot shot as he was hacked by Cory Joseph. It was Fournier’s sixth assist of the night.

Orlando (19-21) led by as much as 17 points in a hot-shooting first half and it mustered just enough offense to turn away Sacramento (15-25) in a second half that grew tense. Vucevic did most of the heavy lifting in the early going with his 26 points and 15 rebounds, but it was Evan Fournier who saved the Magic late by scoring eight of his 25 points in the fourth quarter.

Gordon added 19 points and nine rebounds in nearly 30 minutes.

The Magic led by 17 in the second quarter and by 13 at the half, but they saw that lead trimmed to one by the start of the fourth period. Orlando had all kinds of trouble defensively trying to contain power forward Nemanja, who had a career-best 34 points and made eight of 10 3-point shots. Fox added 31 points and 10 assists for the Kings, who shot 51.1 percent from the floor.

Orlando shot 43.5 percent, but it made nine 3-pointers and connected on 25 of 30 free throws.

Fultz played well throughout and finished with 16 points.

The Magic came into Monday’s game having dropped their last five games against the Kings, including three straight in Sacramento. They won in Sacramento for the first time March 2016.

The Magic were playing for the first time since Friday night when they suffered a heartbreaking 98-94 loss to Phoenix. In that game, Orlando held a four-point lead with 58.1 seconds to play, but it surrendered two Trevor Booker 3-pointers in a 17-second flurry and suffered a couple of untimely turnovers late in the night.

Monday’s game was the Magic’s second stop on a six-game, 12-night road trip – the longest of the season both in terms of games and days. The Magic will practice on Tuesday for what very well could be its most difficult and star-studded back-to-back set of games of the season. Orlando plays the LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at the Staples Center and faces Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday in the same building. While the Magic won’t have to travel in between the games, they certainly will be put to the test by the firepower that the two championship contenders present.

Up 13 at the half, the Magic wobbled offensively and defensively in the third period, but never lost the lead. Even after a 33-21 third period by the Kings, the Magic were still able to cling to an 86-85 lead by the start of the fourth.

Sacramento hurt the Magic when Hield (10 third-quarter points) and Bagley III (eight third-quarter points) got going from the outside and inside. The Kings had 12 points in the paint in the period – several of them coming after they outraced the Magic down the floor on the break.

Orlando was dialed in and aggressive early on and held a commanding 65-52 lead at intermission. The Magic tied their season high for points in a first quarter (33) and nearly equaled their mark for most points in a first half (68) with some stellar offense over the first 24 minutes.

The Magic got points from a variety of different avenues in the early going to grab the lead. They had 26 points in the paint, 21 from beyond the 3-point line, 13 off second-chance looks and five off the fast break.

Eight of the nine players who saw time in the first half scored and six of those players drilled at least one 3-pointer.

Vucevic dominated inside against the smaller Harry Giles and the slower Bjelica and had a double-double (15 points and 10 rebounds) by halftime. Fournier was in attack mode from the jump and he hurt the Kings in a variety of ways. Not only did he get into the paint for three layups, but he also made all eight of his free throws and repeatedly found cutters for five assists.

Other than the one time when he grabbed at the toe of his shoe to stretch out his calf muscle, Gordon showed no signs of the injury that kept him out on Friday in Phoenix. He had a 3-pointer, a driving basket and two cutting layups in the first half.

While the Magic did a stellar job of running Hield (two-of-seven shooting overall and zero-of-three from beyond the arc) off the 3-point line in the early going, they struggled against Bjelica. Birch, a converted power forward, had trouble keeping up with Bjelica when he ran off screens. He made nine of his first 11 shots and four of five 3-point shots for 22 first-half shots.

