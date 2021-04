Orlando Magic Waive Karim Mané

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have waived guard Karim Mané, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today.

Mané (6’5”, 185, 5/16/00) played in 10 games this season during his rookie campaign with Orlando, averaging 1.1 ppg. and 1.4 rpg. in 8.8 minpg. He also appeared and started in 15 games with the Lakeland Magic of the NBA G League, averaging 5.5 ppg., 5.2 rpg. and 2.0 apg. in 22.3 minpg. Mané originally signed a two-way contract with Orlando on November 27, 2020.