Orlando Magic Waive Four Players

Oct 16, 2021

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have waived guard Jeff Dowtin, guard Hassani Gravett, guard-forward B.J. Johnson and forward Admiral Schofield, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Orlando’s roster now stands at 16 players (see below)

Dowtin (6’3”, 185, 5/10/97) was originally signed by Orlando as a free agent on September 8. He played in three preseason games with the Magic, averaging 4.7 ppg. and 1.3 apg. in 8.7 minpg.

Gravett (6’2”, 190, 7/16/96) was originally signed by Orlando as a free agent on September 8. He played in three preseason games with the Magic, averaging 5.0 ppg. and 1.3 rpg. in 10.2 minpg. 

Johnson (6’7”, 200, 12/21/95) was originally signed by Orlando as a free agent on October 15. He did not appear in any preseason action with the Magic.

Schofield (6’5”, 240, 3/30/97) was originally signed by Orlando as a free agent on September 21. He played in two preseason games with the Magic, averaging 1.5 ppg. in 5.8 minpg. 

2021-22 ORLANDO MAGIC ROSTER

(as of October 16, 2021) 

NO.         NAME                                  POS        HT          WT          BIRTHDATE              PRIOR TO NBA/COUNTRY    YRS. PRO

50          Cole Anthony                      G            6-3         190        5-15-00                North Carolina/USA            1

5            Mo Bamba                          C            7-0         235        5-12-98                Texas/USA                         3

17*         Ignas Brazdeikis                 F            6-6         220        1-8-99                  Michigan/Canada               2

34          Wendell Carter Jr.              C            6-10       260        4-16-99                Duke/USA                          3

7            Michael Carter-Williams     G            6-6         205        10-10-91              Syracuse/USA                    8

20          Markelle Fultz                     G            6-4         210        5-29-98                Washington/USA                4

13          R.J. Hampton                     G            6-6         190        2-7-01                  NZ Breakers/USA                    1

14          Gary Harris                         G            6-4         210        9-14-94                Michigan State/USA           7

1            Jonathan Isaac                   F            6-10       230        10-3-97                Florida State/USA              4

33          Robin Lopez                       C            7-1         285        4-1-88                  Stanford/USA                     13

55          E’Twaun Moore                  G            6-3         190        2-25-89                Purdue/USA                       10

3            Chuma Okeke                    F            6-8         235        8-18-98                Auburn/USA                       1

31          Terrence Ross                    G-F        6-7         205        2-5-91                  Washington/USA                9

4            Jalen Suggs                       G            6-5         205        6-3-01                  Gonzaga/USA                    R

22          Franz Wagner                    F            6-10       220        8-27-01                Michigan/Germany             R

21          Moritz Wagner                    C            6-11       235        4-26-97                Michigan/Germany             3

*= two-way contract

 

STAFF

Head Coach: Jamahl Mosley (Colorado)

Assistant Coaches: Nate Tibbetts (South Dakota), Jesse Mermuys (Arizona), Dale Osbourne (South Alabama), Bret Brielmaier (Arizona), Lionel Chalmers (Xavier), Bruce Kreutzer (SUNY-New Paltz), Dylan Murphy (Columbia)

High Performance Director: Lindsay Winninger (Saint Louis)

Head Athletic Trainer: Ernest Eugene (George Washington)

 

HOW THEY WERE BUILT

NBA Draft (6):

Cole Anthony                             First round, 15th pick overall in 2020

Mo Bamba                                   First round, sixth pick overall in 2018

Jonathan Isaac                           First round, sixth pick overall in 2017

Chuma Okeke                            First round, 16th pick overall in 2019

Jalen Suggs                                First round, fifth pick overall in 2021

Franz Wagner                             First round, eighth pick overall in 2021

 

Trades (5):

Wendell Carter Jr.                      From Chicago along with Otto Porter Jr. and two future first round draft picks in exchange for Al-Farouq Aminu and Nikola Vučević on Mar. 25, 2021

Markelle Fultz                             From Philadelphia in exchange for Jonathon Simmons, a protected 2020 first round draft pick and a 2019 second round draft pick on Feb. 7, 2019

R.J. Hampton                             From Denver along with Gary Harris and a future first round draft pick in exchange for Gary Clark and Aaron Gordon on Mar. 25, 2021

Gary Harris                                  From Denver along with R.J. Hampton and a future first round draft pick in exchange for Gary Clark and Aaron Gordon on Mar. 25, 2021

Terrence Ross                            From Toronto along with a 2017 first round draft pick in exchange for Serge Ibaka on Feb. 14, 2017

 

Free Agency (5):

*Ignas Brazdeikis                       Originally signed to a 10-day contract on May 2, 2021

Michael Carter-Williams            Originally signed to a 10-day contract on Mar. 15, 2019

Robin Lopez                               Originally signed on Aug. 6, 2021

E’Twaun Moore                          Originally signed on Sep. 9, 2021

Moritz Wagner                            Originally signed on Apr. 27, 2021

