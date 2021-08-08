Orlando Magic Waive Dwayne Bacon

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have waived guard Dwayne Bacon, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today.

Bacon (6’6”, 221, 8/30/95) appeared in all 72 games (50 starts) last season with Orlando, averaging 10.9 ppg., 3.1 rpg. and 1.3 apg. in 25.7 minpg., while shooting .824 (145-176) from the free throw line. He was one of only 11 players in the NBA to play in all 72 regular season games.

Originally selected in the second round (40th overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft by New Orleans, Bacon has played in 207 career NBA regular season games (80 starts) with Charlotte and Orlando, averaging 7.3 ppg., 2.6 rpg. and 1.1 apg. in 19.4 minpg. He also played and started in 30 career NBA G League games, all with Greensboro, averaging 25.7 ppg., 7.4 rpg., 2.8 apg. and 1.10 stlpg. in 34.5 minpg.