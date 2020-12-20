Orlando Magic Waive Devin Cannady, Robert Franks, and Jon Teske

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have waived guard Devin Cannady, forward Robert Franks and center Jon Teske (tess-key), President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today.

Cannady (6’2”, 183, 5/21/96) appeared in two preseason games with the Magic, tallying six points, two rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot in nine minutes. He was originally signed as a free agent by Orlando on November 27. Last season, Cannady played in 40 games (30 starts) with Long Island of the NBA G League, averaging 14.4 ppg., 3.9 rpg., 2.8 apg. and 1.15 stlpg. in 31.0 minpg., while shooting .914 (53-58) from the free throw line.

Franks (6’7”, 255, 12/18/96) played in two preseason games with Orlando, recording five points and one steal in 10 minutes. He was originally signed as a free agent by the Magic on November 27. Last season, Franks played in 36 games for both the Greensboro Swarm and Stockton Kings of the NBA G League, averaging 17.3 ppg. and 6.4 rpg. in 32.2 minpg.

Teske (7’1”, 265, 5/4/97) appeared in one preseason game with the Magic, pulling down four rebounds in five minutes. He was originally signed as a free agent by Orlando on November 27. Last season, Teske played and started in 31 games as a senior at the University of Michigan, averaging 11.6 ppg., 6.7 rpg., 1.1 apg., 1.84 blkpg. and 1.00 stlpg. in 27.8 minpg. He was the only member of the Wolverines to start in all 31 games.

Orlando’s roster now stands at 17 players, including two-way players Jordan Bone and Karim Mané.