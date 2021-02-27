Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz: Game Preview

ORLANDO -- One game after visiting the hottest team in the East, the Orlando Magic are set to host the best in the West.

The Magic (13-20) tip off a three-game homestand on Saturday when they go head-to-head with the Utah Jazz (26-7), winners of 21 of their last 24 games, at 8 p.m. ET.

The contest is part of a critical stretch for Orlando as it looks to build momentum heading into the All-Star break.

“We have three difficult games coming up, especially Utah, who’s maybe the best team in the NBA right now, so that’s going to be a difficult game for us,” Magic All-Star center Nikola Vucevic said. “We just have to take it one game at a time and if we could take at least two of the three that would be great. Going into the break that would put us in position where we’re right there for that playoff spot.”

Despite dropping their last two games, the Magic have won four of their past seven games. During that stretch, they are tied for the league’s second-best defensive rating (107.2) with the Jazz. The biggest difference between the two squads over that span is that Utah also possesses the NBA’s fourth-best offensive rating (118.5), while Orlando ranks last (103.8).

“We are playing better defensively. We lost two games where we were kind of sloppy offensively, turning the ball over (and) not playing good as those last three games before that,” said Magic shooting guard Evan Fournier. “So, we have to come back to playing with focus and a sense of urgency and we will be alright.”

KEY STAT: Over his last 10 games, James Ennis has been playing some of his best basketball with the Magic averaging 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals per game. During that span, he’s scored in double figures six times, including notching a season high in points (17) – as well as rebounds (10) – against the Warriors. So, it certainly comes as a blow that the Magic will be without a hard-nosed forward against the Jazz as he rests a sore left calf.

INJURY UPDATE: In addition to Ennis, the Magic will also be without Cole Anthony (non-displaced fracture, right rib), Aaron Gordon (left ankle sprain), Markelle Fultz (torn ACL, left knee), and Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation). Karim Mane (G League/two-way) is not available.

For the Jazz, Udoka Azubuike (severe right ankle sprain), Mike Conley (hamstring injury management), and Elijah Hughes (G League assignment) are out.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I love this team. I love the organization. I love this city. And there's nothing more than I want to bring a championship here and to get this thing rolling in a great way.” – Isaac on the Magic during his appearance on Orlando Matters. The forward discussed his rehab process, his faith and much more on the show.

RIVALS REPORT: In this edition of our Rivals Report series, we’re joined by Utah Jazz beat writer Sarah Todd, who covers the team for the Deseret News. She was generous enough to take the time and provide her insight on the Jazz.

Savage: “The Magic will get their first look at Rudy Gobert this season. He’s obviously always been a defensive force, but he’s appeared to take all aspects of his game to another level and even entered the MVP conversation. What have you seen from Rudy this year?”

Todd: “I think part of what makes Rudy’s offensive game really interesting is him buying into a different role this season. In past years, he’s been such a lob threat and a really good rim-roller. There would be plays specifically set up for him. That’s just not the case this season. Now, he’s so integral to how the offense works, but it’s not as an active participant as far as scoring goes. Because he’s such a threat to roll to the rim and he’s such a lob threat, he’s going to set a high screen and roll in and hopefully collapse a couple of defenders in, and then that gives the Jazz the opportunity to swing the ball around to an open shooter, which is where their offense has been really potent – from the perimeter – this season. Without someone like Rudy to fall in and be there to clean stuff up, which is where he gets a lot of his points this season, then the Jazz don’t get those wide-open corner threes. That also comes from the Jazz being really great passers and moving the ball really quickly, so they can scramble the defense after Rudy rolls, but that’s such a key component to opening up the guys on the perimeter. Not a lot of guys would be willing to do that, to sort of play clean up when they are able to be such an offensive threat. So, I think that’s kind of the big change this season.”

Savage: “I hate to ask just about the superstars, but the backcourt of Mike Conley, who’s by many considered an All-Star snub, and Donovan Mitchell, who made the All-Star team, has been pretty potent this season. How has that duo fit together so far this season and what are you seeing out of that pairing?”

Todd: “The Jazz thought that they were getting this Mike Conley last season. It’s not that they were disappointed in not having it, they were willing to wait for it, but this what they thought they were getting all along. Even more, he’s exceeding expectations. Mike Conley is probably playing the best basketball of his career and (has been) really underrated defensively this season. Donovan has also become such an unselfish player and very admittedly, he’s making passes that he might not have made last year or the year before. He’s really looking to get other people involved. Like there was buy in for Rudy’s role, both Mike and Donovan have sort of relinquished the role of being the creator for the team and they’re both playing off-ball a little bit more than they’re used to. Also, they’re really good in that dynamic in switching on those rolls. It doesn’t hurt that Mike Conley is shooting the three-ball and Donovan Mitchell is shooting the three-ball better than they ever have. Threes are worth more than twos and it makes basketball look really good (laughter).”

Savage: “This is a tough question about a team that’s won 21 of their last (24) games, but if you’re the Magic and are preparing to go against them, what are some of the areas you should try and exploit and where have you seen other teams had at least minor success against this juggernaut that is the Utah Jazz?”

Todd: “It’s hard to really pick something because the Jazz usually seem to find a way to punch back no matter the situation. There have been teams that have had success switching into a zone. There’s also been situations where the opposing team goes into a smaller lineup with a small-ball five so they can go five out more. If you have a switchable team that can move around like that, that’s something. I don’t know how much you’d want to do that as the Magic, but that’s something that kind of gets them. Also, their transition defense wanes a little bit at times. If you can get out and run – the Jazz want to do that also – but if you’re looking to tire them out, because they already play at a fast pace, if you wanted to get out an run just as fast, that might be a good tactic.”