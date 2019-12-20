Orlando Magic Unveil its Nike Earned Edition Warm-Up

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic will wear its “Nike Earned Edition Warm-Up” for the first time Jan. 6 when the Magic host the Brooklyn Nets. The Magic “earned” the special edition warm-ups by advancing to the NBA Playoffs last season. In its second collection, the NBA and Nike launched the warmups exclusively for the 16 playoff teams, which are designed to amplify the team's existing City Edition uniforms.

The warm-ups will be available online at orlandomagicshop.com on Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. and at the Magic Team Shop at Amway Center on Dec. 27.

In its relatively short 31-year history, the Orlando Magic has advanced to the playoffs 15 times, won six division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019) and made two NBA Finals appearances after capturing Eastern Conference titles in 1995 and 2009.