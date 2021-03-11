Orlando Magic Unveil Earned Edition Uniform

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic's Earned Edition uniform was recently unveiled by the team. The Earned Edition uniform, which is exclusive to teams who went to the 2020 NBA Playoffs, prominently features the Magic's primary icon, ball within the swoosh, front and center with a cascade of stars within a blue stripe along the sides of the jersey and shorts. The jerseys will be available for presale at the Magic team shop at Amway Center or online, www.orlandomagicshop.com, starting on March 18.

The Earned Edition uniform will debut at the Magic vs. Pacers matchup on April 9. This is the fifth and final uniform in the Magic's collection this season. The team most recently unveiled the latest iteration of the City Edition uniforms in November. In addition, they announced the Jordan brand on its Statement uniforms along with the Icon and Association. The uniforms were developed through a collaborative effort between the NBA, its players and Nike.

The Earned Edition uniforms, celebrating the 16 franchises who earned a spot in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, feature team names or logos prominently emblazoned on the front of the uniforms and featuring current team design elements, brought to life through enhanced franchise colors. The designs across each uniform amplify the iconic elements that are ingrained in the fabric of each organization.

