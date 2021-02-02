Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Game Preview

ORLANDO -- It certainly seems that every time the Orlando Magic start to develop an offensive identity and rhythm this season the injury bug bites them once again.

The latest victim is Aaron Gordon, who suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Magic’s loss to the Raptors on Sunday and reportedly could miss between four to six weeks of action.

Now, Orlando will have to once again find a way to adjust to losing another key player and offensive facilitator when it hosts Toronto for a rematch on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

“It’s tough (to get into a rhythm),” Magic super sixth man Terrence Ross explained. “We still have (Nikola Vucevic), so we have a way to play, but it can be challenging sometimes.”

In place of Gordon, Orlando will likely insert Gary Clark into the starting lineup. The Magic made the same adjustment during the postseason in the NBA bubble turning to the defensive-minded forward to guard Giannis Antetokounmpo for their first-round playoff series.

Clark, who joined the Magic just over a year ago – Jan. 14, 2020 – is up for the challenge.

“It feels like I just got here,” said Clark. “But for my career, I think the best thing that’s happened to me is coach (Steve) Clifford. His ability to teach and (for me) to learn and soak up so much stuff about the game, I’ve been able to be so much more knowledgeable about every aspect of the game. I’m very thankful for that.”

Orlando is equally thankful for Clark’s contributions. The Magic inked the University of Cincinnati alum to a two-year deal this offseason after the forward joined the squad on a pair of 10-day contracts before being signed through the remainder of last season.

“Orlando has given me such an opportunity from my ten-days, to the end of the year, to now re-signing me for the next two years,” said Clark. “It shows their belief in me from me starting in the bubble, playing in the first round of the playoffs, and now, all these opportunities I’m continuously getting.”

The Magic will certainly need him to make the most of his latest opportunity if they hope to defeat a Raptors team that’s won 11 of their last 13 meetings against Orlando.

“It really starts with our spirit,” Magic shooting guard Evan Fournier explained. “We are obviously going through tough times and things are not easy for us, but I feel like it’s very heavy on us. For example, (in the last meeting) the Raptors made a couple runs and every time we were a little deflated. We can’t let that happen at all.”

INJURY UPDATE: On the positive side of the injury front, Chuma Okeke, who’s missed the Magic’s last 16 games with a bone bruise in his left knee, has been removed from the team’s injury report and is expected to play against the Raptors. Clifford said pregame that the plan is to play Okeke between 12-14 minutes tonight.

“He plays with a great energy,” Ross said of Orlando’s rookie. “He’s really solid on defense (and) he’s reliable on offense, so it’s good to get Chuma back. He can do a little bit of everything. ... We’re going to need him.”

Al-Farouq Aminu (right knee rehabilitation), Michael Carter-Williams (sprained left foot), Gordon (left ankle sprain), Markelle Fultz (torn ACL, left knee), and Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) are all listed as out. Karim Mane (G League/two-way) is also not available.

For the Raptors, OG Anunoby (left calf strain), Jalen Harris (G League/two-way), and Patrick McCaw (left knee surgery – rehabilitation) are out. Norman Powell (right quadriceps contusion) is questionable.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re actually lucky, by the way, that he didn’t get hurt worse in the first half there with his knee with the Kyle Lowry, you know, whatever you want to call, block out off the ball.”

“I saw it quickly. Look, he hit him right in the knee, man. It’s a dangerous play. A guy could get hurt badly. The officials saw it at halftime (of that game). They told me. You could get hurt badly doing that.” – Clifford on Lowry’s block out of Gordon with 7:40 left in the second quarter of Sunday’s game. The NBA retroactively assessed a flagrant one foul to Lowry upon review for the contact he made with Gordon.

KEY STAT: The Raptors’ trip to Orlando marks the start of Toronto’s longest road trip in the first half of the season. The Raptors will play six games on the road over the next 10 days (Feb. 2-11) as Super Bowl LV festivities take over the Tampa Bay area. The trip will include stops in Orlando, Brooklyn (Feb. 5), Atlanta (Feb. 6), Memphis (Feb. 8), Washington (Feb. 10), and Boston (Feb. 11). The Raptors will return to Tampa for one game (Feb. 14) vs. Minnesota before leaving on a three-game trip (Feb. 16-19) to Milwaukee and Minnesota. Toronto will play nine of its next 10 games on the road (Feb. 2-19).