Orlando Magic Thank Fans For Their Support by Hosting a Virtual Fan Appreciation Week

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic will celebrate and thank its fans for their never-ending support and enthusiasm at the games, from their homes and online by hosting a Virtual Fan Appreciation Week presented by AdventHealth from July 27-31, leading up to the first game of the Magic's eight seeding games to determine the playoffs. Throughout the week, fans can enter at orlandomagic.com/fanappreciation for a chance to win different prizes each day**. In addition, Jonathan Isaac bobbleheads courtesy of AdventHealth will be given away to fans every day during the week.

Mon., July 27

Grand Prize: $500 Orlando Magic Team Shop gift card (one winner)

First Prize: $50 Orlando Magic Team Shop gift cards (49 winners)

Second Prize: Jonathan Isaac bobblehead courtesy of AdventHealth (250 winners)

Tues., July 28

Grand Prize: Private Zoom call with STUFF for children and their friends (one winner)

First Prize: Magic youth basketballs (49 winners)

Second Prize: Jonathan Isaac bobblehead courtesy of AdventHealth (250 winners)

Weds., July 29

Grand Prize: Two personalized City Edition jerseys (one winner)

First Prize: City Edition T-shirts (49 winners)

Second Prize: Jonathan Isaac bobblehead courtesy of AdventHealth (250 winners)

Thurs., July 30

Grand Prize: 10-game partial plan for two (one winner)

First Prize: A pair of tickets to a future Magic game* (10 winners)

Second Prize: Jonathan Isaac bobblehead courtesy of AdventHealth (250 winners)

Fri., July 31 Grand Prize: Full 2020-'21 season ticket package for two (one winner)

First Prize: A pair of tickets to a future Magic game* (10 winners)

Second Prize: Jonathan Isaac bobblehead courtesy of AdventHealth (49 winners)

Fans can enter to win each day starting on July 27 by visiting orlandomagic.com/fanappreciation. The Magic's first of the eight seeding games will commence on July 31 against the Brooklyn Nets at the Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex with tip-off set for 2:30 p.m. All of the Magic's eight seeding games will be televised on FOX Sports Florida. Comprehensive Magic coverage can be found on OrlandoMagic.com along with all of the team's social media platforms.

*some restrictions apply **Fan Appreciation Week daily sweepstakes are presented by AdventHealth operated by Orlando Magic, Ltd, Orlando Events Center Enterprises, LLC and Adventist Health Systems/Sunbelt, Inc. d/b/a AdventHealth. No purchase necessary. Sweepstakes are only open to legal residents of Florida who live within a 150-mile radius of Orlando, Florida. See official rules for entry periods and age eligibility requirements for each daily sweepstakes. Void where prohibited. Visit orlandomagic.com/FanAppreciation for full rules.