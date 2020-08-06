Magic Need Ross to Continue to Torch the Competition

ORLANDO -- In the NBA, the best nicknames are often not self-selected, they’re earned.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson was handed his moniker by a sportswriter. Paul Pierce picked up the handle “The Truth” courtesy of postgame comments from Shaquille O’Neal.

In Terrence Ross’ case, the comic enthusiast was dubbed the Human Torch after his ability to instantaneously provide scorching shooting inspired an Orlando Magic/FOX Sports Florida poll that ultimately bestowed upon him a nickname inspired by a Marvel character.

Now, as much as ever, the Magic will need their Human Torch to continue to deliver instant offense with injuries piling up and critical seeding games ahead.

Ross has delivered sensational stats in a number of categories this season. He’s second in the NBA in total threes made by bench contributors and ranks 13th amongst all players. Those triples have correlated to victories with Orlando (32-37) posting a 7-2 record when he makes at least five 3-pointers in a game.

The Torch is also lighting opposing defenses in flames when coming off screens. He holds a commanding first place lead in points per game off of screens at 4.4 per contest – nearly a full point better than runner-ups Paul George and J.J. Redick – and in season total points of that category at 292, well ahead of second place Joe Harris (214).

“He’s really good coming off screens and setting himself up and his guy up to get open,” Magic center Nikola Vucevic said. “It’s hard to defend him because he’s able to come off and shoot really quick. He’s very athletic, so he gets in the air really high and it’s really hard for guys to chase and to defend him. When you’re a shooter that comes off screens like that it’s very hard for defenses to defend that. All he needs is a little space. He’s really good at that, setting himself up to get open.”

His ability to pile up points off screens has a tremendous effect on the way defenders have to guard him. The difficulty of covering a shooter of Ross’ caliber causes opposing players to aggressively defend his shot, which leads to him drawing fouls beyond the arc at a rate amongst the best in the NBA.

“He can jump so high and he can shoot the ball so well,” Aaron Gordon said. “Those two things together make him such a lethal weapon. If you’re up in the air that long, there’s a lot of time for the defense to foul him.”

Ross currently ranks third in the NBA in drawing fouls during three-point attempts, trailing only stellar scorers James Harden and Trae Young. It clearly calls for more than just luck to rank among such prolific scorers, it absolutely requires mastering an artform.

“There’s definitely a feel for it, and I think the fact that he’s such a great shooter and guys are coming from behind to pursue with such speed it’s hard for them to stop,” Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford said. “He has the ability to be sprinting into a shot, stop on a dime and raise up with balance. That’s very hard to do. For a lot of defenders, it’s hard to stop short right there.”

Ross not only has the ability to draw the foul, but on top of that, create the opportunity for the ever-impactful four-point play. His 11 threes made after contact are second only to Harden (14).

“He’s one of the best in the league at that and he’s actually really good at making the shot with the foul,” Vucevic said. “Those are great for us when he gets going. It opens up so much for us.”

The Magic will need him to hit supernova status – the Human Torch’s maximum output for those non-comic junkies – as much as possible in their upcoming matchups. Gordon (strained left hamstring) and Michael Carter-Williams (sore left foot) are day-to-day, and Jonathan Isaac (ACL) is out for the season. Those all come as major blows for a squad that’s 0.5 games behind the Brooklyn Nets for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race with four critical seeding games to play.

Both Ross and the Magic’s offense operate at their best when the ball is moving and they’re playing at a fast pace, which they’ve done for most stretches since Feb. 10 – a span in which Orlando is still producing the most points per game (119.8) in the NBA.

“We have a way to play and we have to stick with it,” Ross said recently. “Move the ball well and (have) our defense (help) our offense. It turns into easy offense once we get stops, rebound, and push it. We just have to keep that going and stay in rhythm as much as we can.”

And hope that their superhero swingman can continue to “Flame On!”