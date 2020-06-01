Statement from Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins

“We stand with our neighbors and the nation in condemning the horrific and senseless death of George Floyd. There have been far too many victims of racial bias and abuses of power, particularly in the Black community.

As an organization, we remain deeply committed to providing an environment where all feel welcomed, valued and appreciated, where all are treated with dignity and respect.

The Orlando Magic are proud of the impact our players have made in the community, and we support their efforts that they will continue to make.

We believe that sports bring people together, bridging divisions and demonstrating core values of inclusion, equality, diversity and unity.

We will continue to use the platform we’ve been provided to bring people together and work collectively to promote peaceful and necessary social change.”

- Alex Martins, Orlando Magic Chief Executive Officer