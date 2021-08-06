Orlando Magic Sign Robin Lopez

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have signed free agent center Robin Lopez, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Lopez (7’1”, 281, 4/1/88) played in 71 games (nine starts) last season with Washington, averaging 9.0 ppg. and 3.8 rpg. in 19.1 minpg., while shooting .633 (269-425) from the floor. He ranked third in the NBA in field goal percentage. Lopez scored in double figures 35 times and 20+ points twice, including a season-high 24 points on May 6 @ Toronto. He recorded 10+ rebounds twice and had one double-double. Lopez led (or tied) the Wizards in scoring once and in rebounding four times. He also appeared in five playoff games, averaging 7.4 ppg. and 1.8 rpg. in 14.6 minpg., while shooting .720 (18-25) from the field.

Originally selected in the first round (15th overall) of the 2008 NBA Draft by Phoenix, Lopez has appeared in 903 career NBA regular season games (594 starts) with Phoenix, New Orleans, Portland, New York, Chicago, Milwaukee and Washington, averaging 8.8 ppg., 5.0 rpg. and 1.13 blkpg. in 22.1 minpg., while shooting .536 (3,319-6,195) from the floor. He has also played in 36 career playoff games (28 starts), averaging 8.4 ppg., 5.6 rpg. and 1.00 blkpg. in 23.4 minpg., while shooting .575 (126-219) from the floor.

Lopez played 67 career games (61 starts) during two seasons (2006-08) at Stanford University, averaging 9.0 ppg., 5.6 rpg. and 2.33 blkpg. in 24.3 minpg., while shooting .511 (236-462) from the floor. He played alongside his twin brother, Brook, who is also a 13-year NBA veteran. Lopez finished his college career second on the Cardinal’s all-time blocked shot list with 156 (Tim Young 187). During his sophomore season (2007-08), he played in 36 games, averaging 10.2 ppg., 5.7 rpg. and 2.31 blkpg. in 24.5 minpg., while shooting .534 (140-262) from the field. Lopez helped Stanford advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. He was named to the Pac-10 All-Defensive Team and Honorable Mention All-Pac-10.

Lopez will wear #33 with the Magic.