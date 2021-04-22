Magic Sign Robert Franks to Second 10-Day Contract

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have signed forward Robert Franks to a second 10-day contract, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Franks (6’7”, 255, 12/18/96) originally signed a 10-day contract with Orlando on Apr. 12. He has played in four games with the Magic, averaging 5.0 ppg. and 1.8 rpg in 11.8 minpg.

Franks appeared in 14 games this season (12 starts) with Lakeland of the NBA G League, averaging 12.1 ppg., 6.6 rpg. and 1.5 apg. in 24.5 minpg., while shooting .508 (60-118) from the floor and .356 (21-59) from three-point range. He played and started in all three playoff outings, averaging 16.0 ppg., 8.0 rpg. and 1.0 apg. in 29.7 minpg., while shooting .581 (18-31) from the field and .563 (9-16) from three-point range. Franks helped Lakeland capture the 2020-21 NBA G League championship.

Prior to joining Lakeland, Franks signed as a free agent with Orlando on Nov. 27 and appeared in two preseason games with the Magic, recording five points and one steal in 10 minutes. He was waived on Dec. 19. During the 2019-20 campaign, Franks played in 36 games for both the Greensboro Swarm and Stockton Kings of the NBA G League, averaging 17.3 ppg. and 6.4 rpg. in 32.2 minpg.

Franks played in 110 career games (56 starts) during four seasons at Washington State University, averaging 12.2 ppg. and 4.7 rpg. in 23.7 minpg. As a senior in 2018-19, he averaged 21.6 ppg. and 7.2 rpg., while shooting 49.3 percent from the floor, 40.5 percent from three-point range and 84.8 percent from the free throw line, earning First Team All-Pac-12 honors.

Undrafted, Franks originally signed a two-way contract with Charlotte and their NBA G League affiliate Greensboro before being acquired by Stockton, the Sacramento Kings G League affiliate.

Franks will wear #0 with the Orlando Magic.