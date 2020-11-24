Orlando Magic Sign Free Agent Dwayne Bacon

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard Dwayne Bacon, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Bacon (6’6”, 221, 8/30/95) played in 39 games last season (11 starts) with Charlotte, averaging 5.7 ppg., 2.6 rpg. and 1.3 apg. in 17.6 minpg. He led (or tied) the team in scoring twice, scored in double figures ten times and had 20+ points three times, including a career-high 25 points on Nov. 2 @ Golden State.

Originally selected in the second round (40th overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft by New Orleans, Bacon has appeared in 135 career NBA regular season games (30 starts), all with Charlotte, averaging 5.3 ppg., 2.3 rpg. and 1.0 apg. in 16.0 minpg.

Bacon played in 69 career games (68 starts) during two seasons at Florida State University (2015-17), averaging 16.5 ppg., 5.0 rpg. and 1.6 apg. in 28.8 minpg. As a sophomore (2016-17), he played and started in 35 games, averaging 17.2 ppg., 4.2 rpg., 1.7 apg. and 1.00 stlpg. in 28.8 minpg. Bacon led the Seminoles in scoring and, along with current Magic player Jonathan Isaac, guided Florida State to a 3-seed in the West region of the 2017 NCAA Tournament, tying for the highest-ever seeding in school history. He was named to the All-ACC Second Team. As a freshman (2015-16), Bacon played in 34 games (33 starts), averaging 15.8 ppg., 5.8 rpg. and 1.5 apg. in 28.8 minpg. He led the team in scoring, earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors a school-record five times and was named to the All-ACC Freshman Team.

Bacon will wear #8 with the Orlando Magic.