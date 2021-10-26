Orlando Magic Sign Mychal Mulder to Two-Way Contract

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard Mychal Mulder to a two-way contract, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Mulder (6’3”, 185, 6/12/94) appeared in 60 games (six starts) last season with Golden State, averaging 5.6 ppg. and 1.0 rpg. in 12.8 minpg., while shooting .397 (85-214) from three-point range. He scored in double figures 13 times and 20+ points three times, including a career-high 28 points on May 14 vs. New Orleans. Mulder was named to the 2021 NBA Rising Starts World Team.

Undrafted by an NBA franchise, Mulder has played in 67 career NBA regular season games (nine starts), all with Golden State, averaging 5.6 ppg. and 1.2 rpg. in 14.5 minpg., while shooting .380 (101-266) from three-point range. He has also played in 134 career NBA G League games (112 starts) with Windy City and Sioux Falls, averaging 13.1 ppg., 4.3 rpg. and 1.6 apg. in 32.3 minpg., while shooting .386 (365-946) from three-point range.

Mulder played in 56 career games (two starts) during two seasons atthe University of Kentucky (2015-17), averaging 2.9 ppg. and 1.3 rpg. in 7.6 minpg.

Mulder will wear #2 with the Orlando Magic. Orlando’s roster now stands at 17 players, including two two-way contracts.

Per NBA rules for the 2021-22 season, a player under a two-way contract will be permitted to be on the NBA team’s active list for no more than 50 games during the regular season, with no limit on practices, workouts or other activities with the NBA team.