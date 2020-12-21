Orlando Magic Sign Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac to Contract Extensions

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have signed guard Markelle Fultz and forward Jonathan Isaac to contract extensions, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deals are not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to keep both Markelle (Fultz) and Jonathan (Isaac) in a Magic uniform,” said Weltman. “They both have a very bright future and they mean a lot to our organization, both on and off the court.”

Fultz (6’4”, 209, 5/29/98) played in 72 games (60 starts) last season with Orlando, averaging 12.1 ppg., a team-high 5.1 apg., 3.3 rpg. and 1.25 stlpg. in 27.7 minpg. He was tied for 30th in the NBA in steals and tied for 32nd in assists. Fultz led (or tied) the team in scoring four times, in rebounding once and in assists a team-high 31 times. He scored in double figures 51 times and 20+ points six times, including a career-high 25 points on Jan. 6 vs. Brooklyn. Fultz dished out 10+ assists five times, including a career-high 14 assists on Feb. 3 @ Charlotte. He had four double-doubles and recorded his second career triple-double on Jan. 15 @ L.A. Lakers with 21 points, a career-high 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Fultz also appeared and started in five playoff games, averaging 12.0 ppg., 5.2 apg., 2.2 rpg. and 1.00 stlpg. in 29.3 minpg.

Originally selected in the first round (first overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft by Philadelphia, Fultz has appeared in 105 career NBA regular season games (75 starts) with Philadelphia and Orlando, averaging 10.7 ppg., 4.6 apg., 3.3 rpg. and 1.13 stlpg. in 25.5 minpg. He has also played in eight career playoff games (five starts), averaging 8.1 ppg., 3.9 apg. and 1.8 rpg. in 21.3 minpg.

Isaac (6’10”, 230, 10/3/97) played in 34 games (32 starts) last season with Orlando, averaging 11.9 ppg., 6.8 rpg., 1.4 apg., 2.29 blkpg. and 1.56 stlpg. in 28.8 minpg. He led (or tied) the team in scoring three times, in rebounding seven times and in assists once. Isaac scored in double figures 23 times and 20+ points four times, including a career-high 25 points on Nov. 23 @ Indiana. He had five double-doubles and pulled down 10+ rebounds six times, including a career-high-tying 13 rebounds on Nov. 20 @ Toronto. Isaac had at least one blocked shot 30 times and two-or-more blocks 23 times, including a career-high six blocked shots on Nov. 6 @ Dallas. He also had at least one steal 24 times and two-or-more steals 13 times, including a career-high seven steals on Dec. 28 @ Milwaukee.

Isaac missed 39 games last season due to injury, including 31 games (Jan. 3-Mar. 10) due to a posterior lateral corner injury/medial bone contusion of his left knee that he sustained on Jan. 1 @ Washington. He then returned during the NBA restart at Disney, but then suffered a torn left anterior cruciate ligament on Aug. 2 vs. Sacramento. Isaac missed the 2020 NBA Playoffs and underwent successful surgery on Aug. 7.

Originally selected in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft by Orlando, Isaac has appeared in 136 career NBA regular season games (106 starts), all with the Magic, averaging 9.3 ppg., 5.4 rpg., 1.1 apg., 1.51 blkpg. and 1.07 stlpg. in 25.8 minpg. He has also played and started in five career playoff outings, averaging 6.6 ppg., 6.2 rpg. and 1.00 blkpg. in 27.3 minpg.