Orlando Magic Sign Jeremiah Tilmon

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have signed free agent center Jeremiah Tilmon, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Tilmon (6’10”, 260, 11/25/98) played in 24 games (23 starts) last season as a senior at the University of Missouri, averaging 12.4 ppg., 7.3 rpg. and 1.42 blkpg. in 27.6 minpg., while shooting .614 (113-184) from the field. He was named to the 2020-21 All-SEC Second Team. Most recently, Tilmon played in one game with Orlando during the 2021 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, recording three points, three rebounds and one assist in 5:48 of action.

Tilmon appeared in 105 career games (97 starts) during four seasons (2017-21) at the University of Missouri, averaging 9.7 ppg., 5.4 rpg. and 1.08 blkpg. in 22.8 minpg., while shooting .574 (407-709) from the floor.

Tilmon will wear #23 with the Orlando Magic.

In addition, the Magic have also waived center Jon Teske. He was signed as a free agent by Orlando on September 8 and played in two preseason games, averaging 2.5 ppg. and 2.0 rpg in 5.8 minpg.