Orlando Magic Sign Jeff Dowtin to 10-Day Contract

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard Jeff Dowtin to a 10-day contract, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Dowtin (6’3”, 185, 5/10/97) has played in five games this season with both Golden State and Milwaukee, averaging 1.2 ppg. and 1.4 rpg. in 6.2 minpg. He was originally signed by Orlando as a free agent on September 8 and appeared in three preseason games with the Magic, averaging 4.7 ppg. and 1.3 apg. in 8.7 minpg., before being waived on October 16. Dowtin was claimed off waivers and signed to a two-way contract by Golden State on October 18. He appeared in four games with the Warriors, averaging 1.5 ppg. and 1.8 rpg. in 7.0 minpg., before being waived on January 2. Dowtin was then signed to a 10-day contract by Milwaukee on January 7 and played in one game with the Bucks.

Dowtin has also appeared in 21 games (20 starts) in the NBA G League this season with Wisconsin and Lakeland, averaging 21.3 ppg., 6.1 apg., 4.2 rpg. and 1.38 stlpg. in 33.9 minpg., while shooting .568 (179-315) from the floor and .407 (35-86) from three-point range.

Dowtin has played in 36 career NBA G League games (20 starts) with Lakeland and Wisconsin, averaging 15.1 ppg., 4.6 apg., 3.1 rpg. and 1.17 stlpg. in 28.0 minpg., while shooting .550 (220-400) from the floor. Last season (2020-21), he played in 15 games with Lakeland of the NBA G League, averaging 6.5 ppg., 2.5 apg. and 1.6 rpg. in 19.8 minpg., helping Lakeland capture the 2021 NBA G League championship.

Dowtin appeared in 128 career games (114 starts) during four seasons at the University of Rhode Island (2016-20), averaging 11.0 ppg., 3.7 apg., 2.9 rpg. and 1.03 stlpg. in 31.8 minpg., while shooting .361 (126-349) from three-point range. He was named to the 2019-20 All-Atlantic 10 Third Team and to the 2016-17 Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team.

Dowtin will wear #11 with the Orlando Magic.