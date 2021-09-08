Orlando Magic Sign Jeff Dowtin, Hassani Gravett and Jon Teske

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have signed free agents Jeff Dowtin, Hassani Gravett and Jon Teske (tess-key), President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deals are not disclosed.

Orlando’s roster now stands at 18 players (listed below). Training camp begins on Tuesday, September 28 at Amway Center.

Dowtin (6’3”, 185, 5/10/97) played in 15 games last season with Lakeland of the NBA G League, averaging 6.5 ppg., 2.5 apg. and 1.6 rpg. in 19.8 minpg., helping Lakeland capture the 2021 NBA G League championship. Most recently, he played in five games (one start) with Orlando during the 2021 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 7.2 ppg., 2.2 apg. and 1.8 rpg. in 18.2 minpg.

Dowtin appeared in 128 career games (114 starts) during four seasons at the University of Rhode Island (2016-20), averaging 11.0 ppg., 3.7 apg., 2.9 rpg. and 1.03 stlpg. in 31.8 minpg., while shooting .361 (126-349) from three-point range. He was named to the 2019-20 All-Atlantic 10 Third Team and to the 2016-17 Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team.

Dowtin will wear #11 with the Orlando Magic.

Gravett (6’2”, 188, 7/16/96) appeared in 12 games last season with MZT Skopje of the Macedonian League, averaging 12.4 ppg., 4.0 rpg., 3.1 apg. and 1.17 stlpg. in 25.4 minpg. He helped MZT Skopje win the 2020-21 Macedonian League championship and the 2021 North Macedonian Basketball Cup. Most recently, Gravett played in five games with Orlando during the 2021 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 8.0 ppg., 2.6 rpg. and 2.6 apg. in 16.0 minpg.

During the 2019-20 campaign, Gravett played in 42 games (28 starts) with Lakeland of the NBA G League, averaging 11.7 ppg., 4.1 rpg., 3.4 apg. and 1.02 stlpg. in 30.8 minpg., while shooting .386 (80-207) from three-point range.

Gravett played in 97 career games (30 starts) during three seasons (2016-19) at the University of South Carolina, averaging 7.2 ppg., 3.0 rpg. and 2.4 apg. in 23.8 minpg. During the 2018-19 season, he played in 32 games (five starts), averaging 11.4 ppg., 3.8 rpg. and 2.4 apg. in 29.6 minpg., while shooting .399 (65-163) from three-point range and was named SEC Sixth Man of the Year by the conference’s coaches.

Gravett will wear #12 with the Orlando Magic.

Teske (7’1”, 265, 5/4/97) played in 15 games (12 starts) last season with Lakeland of the NBA G League, averaging 6.7 ppg., 3.5 rpg. and 1.4 apg. in 19.8 minpg., helping Lakeland capture the 2021 NBA G League championship. Most recently, he played in five games (four starts) with Orlando during the 2021 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 1.6 ppg., 2.2 rpg. and 1.0 apg. in 9.1 minpg.

Teske played in 129 career games (70 starts) during four seasons at the University of Michigan (2016-20), averaging 6.6 ppg., 4.8 rpg. and 1.28 stlpg. in 19.1 minpg., while shooting .501 (330-659) from the floor. He finished his collegiate career at Michigan tied as the school’s all-time winningest player (108, tied with classmate Zavier Simpson) and fifth on the school’s all-time list in blocked shots (165). Teske did not miss a game during his final three seasons, appearing in 109 consecutive outings. He was named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten as a junior in 2018-19.

Teske will wear #15 with the Orlando Magic.