Orlando Magic Sign Ignas Brazdeikis to 10-Day Contract

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have signed free agent forward Ignas Brazdeikis (IG-nuss bruzz-DAY-kiss) to a 10-day contract, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed. In addition, forward Donta Hall has been released from his 10-day contract.

Brazdeikis (6’6”, 221, 1/8/99) played in five games this season with both New York and Philadelphia, totaling two points, four rebounds and one assist in 3.0 minpg. He played in four games with the Knicks, before being traded to Philadelphia as part of a three-team deal on Mar. 25. Brazdeikis appeared in one game with the Sixers, before being waived on Apr. 8.

Originally selected in the second round (47th overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft by Sacramento, Brazdeikis has played in 14 career NBA regular season games with New York and Philadelphia, averaging 1.4 ppg. in 4.9 minpg.

Brazdeikis played and started in 37 games during his only season at the University of Michigan (2018-19), averaging 14.8 ppg. and 5.4 rpg. in 29.6 minpg., while shooting .392 (56-143) from three-point range. He led the Wolverines in scoring. Brazdeikis was named the 2018-19 Big Ten Freshman of the Year. He was also named to the All-Big Ten Second Team, the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and the All-Big Ten Tournament Team. He was also an honorable mention All-American by Associated Press.

Brazdeikis will wear #17 with the Orlando Magic.

Hall (6’10”, 232, 8/7/97) played in eight games with the Magic, averaging 3.1 ppg. and 4.4 rpg. in 11.5 minpg. He originally signed a 10-day contract with Orlando on Apr. 13, then a second 10-day contract on Apr. 23.