Orlando Magic Sign Free Agent Frank Mason III to Two-Way Contract

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard Frank Mason III to a two-way contract, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed. In addition, the Magic have waived guard Jordan Bone.

Mason (5’11”, 190, 4/3/94) appeared in nine games last season with Milwaukee, averaging 6.9 ppg., 3.2 apg. and 2.1 rpg. in 13.1 minpg. He also played and started in 23 games with Wisconsin of the NBA G League, averaging 26.4 ppg., 5.0 apg., 3.4 rpg. and 1.13 stlpg. in 31.5 minpg., while shooting .504 (212-421) from the field, .425 (77-181) from three-point range and .815 (75-92) from the free throw line. Mason was named the 2019-20 NBA G League MVP.

Originally selected in the second round (34th overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft by Sacramento, Mason has played in 99 career NBA regular season games (two starts) with Sacramento and Milwaukee, averaging 6.8 ppg., 2.6 apg. and 1.9 rpg. in 15.5 minpg.

Mason played in 145 career games (113 starts) during four seasons at the University of Kansas (2013-17), averaging 13.0 ppg., 4.0 apg., 3.4 rpg. and 1.14 stlpg. in 30.0 minpg., while shooting .420 (185-440) from three-point range. As a senior (2016-17), he played and started in 36 games, averaging 20.9 ppg., 5.2 apg., 4.2 rpg. and 1.31 stlpg. in 36.1 minpg. Mason was a consensus All-American in 2016-17 and the unanimous National Player of the Year, given the honor by 10 different entities, including the Wooden Award and Naismith Award.

Mason will wear #15 with the Orlando Magic.

Bone (6’3”, 185, 11/5/97) played in 14 games this season with Orlando, averaging 4.0 ppg., 1.7 rpg. and 1.3 apg, in 14.0 minpg. He was originally signed by the Magic to a two-way contract on Nov. 27, 2020.