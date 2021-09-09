Orlando Magic Sign E’Twaun Moore

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard E’Twaun Moore, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Orlando’s roster now stands at 19 players (listed below). Training camp begins on Tuesday, September 28 at Amway Center.

Moore (6’3”, 190, 2/25/89) played in 27 games (one start) last season with Phoenix, averaging 4.9 ppg., 1.7 rpg. and 1.5 apg. in 14.4 minpg. He scored in double figures four times, including a season-high 22 points on May 16 @ San Antonio, including the game-winning three-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining. Moore also played in seven playoff outings, averaging 2.4 ppg., 1.4 rpg. and 1.3 apg. in 6.6 minpg., as the Suns advanced to the 2021 NBA Finals.

Originally selected in the second round (55th overall) by Boston in the 2011 NBA Draft, Moore has played in 598 career NBA regular season games (191 starts) with Boston, Orlando, Chicago, New Orleans and Phoenix, averaging 7.9 ppg., 2.0 rpg. and 1.8 apg. in 21.0 minpg., while shooting .388 (556-1,432) from three-point range. He has also appeared in 28 career postseason contests (nine starts), averaging 4.6 ppg., 1.4 rpg. and 1.0 apg. in 12.8 minpg.

Moore spent two seasons with Orlando from 2012-14. He played in 154 regular season games (24 starts) with the Magic during that span, averaging 7.1 ppg., 2.1 apg. and 2.0 rpg. in 20.7 minpg.

Moore appeared in 140 games (136 starts) during his four-year collegiate career at Purdue University (2007-11), averaging 15.3 ppg., 4.4 rpg., 2.9 rpg. and 1.17 stlpg in 32.3 minpg. He led the Boilermakers in scoring for three straight seasons (2007-10), was named First Team All-Big Ten twice (2009-10, 2010-11) and Second Team All-Big Ten twice (2007-08, 2008-09).

Moore will wear #55 with the Orlando Magic.