Orlando Magic Sign Free Agent Devin Cannady to 10-Day Contract

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard Devin Cannady to a 10-day contract, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Cannady (6’2”, 183, 5/21/96) played in 13 games this season (nine starts) with Lakeland of the NBA G League, averaging 11.7 ppg., 2.8 rpg. and 2.7 apg. in 25.8 minpg., while shooting .400 (28-70) from three-point range. He played and started in all three playoff outings, averaging 15.7 ppg., 4.7 rpg. and 3.3 apg. in 29.7 minpg., while shooting .450 (9-20) from three-point range. During the 2021 NBA G League Final on Mar. 11 vs. Delaware, Cannady tallied 22 points, six rebounds and four assists and was named G League Final MVP, helping Lakeland capture the 2020-21 NBA G League championship.

Prior to joining Lakeland, Cannady signed as a free agent with Orlando on Nov. 27 and appeared in two preseason games with the Magic, tallying six points, two rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot in nine minutes. He was waived on Dec. 19. During the 2019-20 campaign, Cannady played in 40 games (30 starts) with Long Island of the NBA G League, averaging 14.4 ppg., 3.9 rpg., 2.8 apg. and 1.15 stlpg. in 31.0 minpg., while shooting .914 (53-58) from the free throw line.

Cannady played in 104 career games (67 starts) during four seasons at Princeton University (2015-19), averaging 14.6 ppg., 4.1 rpg., 1.6 apg. and 1.09 stlpg. in 31.1 minpg., while shooting .403 (268-665) from three-point range and a school-record .896 (285-318) from the free throw line. He was named Second Team All-Ivy League as a junior in 2017-18 and Honorable Mention All-Ivy League as a sophomore in 2016-17.

Cannady will wear #30 with the Orlando Magic.