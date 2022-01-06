Orlando Magic Sign Admiral Schofield to Two-Way Contract

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic have signed forward Admiral Schofield to a two-way contract, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Schofield originally signed a 10-day contract via hardship exception by the NBA on December 17, then to a second 10-day contract on December 27. In addition, the Magic have waived two-way guard Mychal Mulder.

Schofield (#25, 6’5”, 240, 3/30/97) has played in nine games (one start) this season with Orlando, averaging 4.8 ppg., 3.1 rpg. and 1.0 apg. in 16.9 minpg. He has also played in 12 games (10 starts) with Lakeland of the NBA G League, averaging 14.4 ppg., 7.2 rpg. and 1.8 apg. in 33.0 minpg.

Schofield signed as a free agent with Orlando on September 21. He played in two preseason games with the Magic, averaging 1.5 ppg. in 5.8 minpg., before being waived on October 16. Schofield played in 14 games (11 starts) during the 2020-21 campaign with Greensboro of the NBA G League, averaging 10.1 ppg., 5.7 rpg. and 2.1 apg. in 26.2 minpg.

Originally selected in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft by Philadelphia, Schofield has played in 42 career NBA regular season games (three starts) with Washington and Orlando, averaging 3.4 ppg. and 1.8 rpg. in 12.4 minpg. He has also appeared in 59 career NBA G League regular season games (54 starts) with Capital City, Greensboro and Lakeland, averaging 14.3 ppg., 5.9 rpg. and 2.0 apg. in 30.2 minpg.

Schofield played in 132 career games (94 starts) during four seasons at the University of Tennessee (2015-19), averaging 11.9 ppg., 5.3 rpg. and 1.3 apg. in 24.9 minpg., while shooting .387 (184-476) from three-point range. As a senior (2018-19), he played and started in 37 games, averaging 16.5 ppg., 6.1 rpg. and 2.0 apg. in 31.7 minpg., while shooting .418 (74-177) from three-point range. He was named to the All-SEC First Team by the conference coaches, earned All-SEC Tournament Team honors and was also an honorable mention All-American by Associated Press. As a junior (2017-18), Schofield was named to the All-SEC Second Team by the conference coaches and earned All-SEC Tournament Team honors.

Mulder (6’4”, 185, 6/12/94) was originally signed as a free agent to a two-way contract by Orlando on October 26. He played in 15 games (two starts) this season with the Magic, averaging 3.7 ppg. and 1.4 rpg. in 13.0 minpg.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have a maximum of two players under two-way contracts in addition to the players under standard NBA contracts. A two-way player is also eligible to provide services to Orlando’s G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic.