Orlando Magic Sign Admiral Schofield

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have signed free agent forward Admiral Schofield (SKO-field), President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Orlando’s roster now stands at 20 players (listed below). Training camp begins on Tuesday, September 28 at Amway Center.

Schofield (6’5”, 240, 3/30/97) played in 14 games last season (11 starts) with Greensboro of the NBA G League, averaging 10.1 ppg., 5.7 rpg. and 2.1 apg. in 26.2 minpg.

Originally selected in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft by Philadelphia, Schofield has played in 33 career NBA regular season games (two starts) with Washington, averaging 3.0 ppg. and 1.4 rpg. in 11.2 minpg. He has also appeared in 47 career NBA G League regular season games (44 starts) with both Capital City and Greensboro, averaging 14.2 ppg., 5.5 rpg. and 2.1 apg. in 29.5 minpg.

Schofield played in 132 career games (94 starts) during four seasons at the University of Tennessee (2015-19), averaging 11.9 ppg., 5.3 rpg. and 1.3 apg. in 24.9 minpg., while shooting .387 (184-476) from three-point range. As a senior (2018-19), he played and started in 37 games, averaging 16.5 ppg., 6.1 rpg. and 2.0 apg. in 31.7 minpg., while shooting .418 (74-177) from three-point range. He was named to the All-SEC First Team by the conference coaches, earned All-SEC Tournament Team honors and was also an honorable mention All-American by Associated Press. As a junior (2017-18), Schofield was named to the All-SEC Second Team by the conference coaches and earned All-SEC Tournament Team honors.

Schofield will wear #25 with the Orlando Magic.