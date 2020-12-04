Orlando Magic's First Half of 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule Released

All local telecasts to air exclusively on FOX Sports Florida

ORLANDO – The National Basketball Association released the first half of its 2020-21 schedule today and announced the Orlando Magic will host their season opener on Wednesday, December 23 at the Amway Center vs. Miami. Game time is 7 p.m.

Plans are being made for a socially-distanced, limited capacity at the Amway Center. Season ticket holders will be given first priority based on their tenure, followed by fans who have made a season ticket deposit. Tickets will also be made available to the general public on a game-by-game basis. For more information, call (407) 89-MAGIC or log on to OrlandoMagic.com/tickets.

"As we have said, the health and safety of everyone connected to our game will be top priority," said Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins. "Our goal is to make everyone feel comfortable that extensive safety precautions have been taken for the return to Amway Center. We continue to work through protocols as outlined by the NBA, CDC and local health officials and will use the preseason as a trial to assess and evaluate safety measures.”

Orlando began individual player workouts on Tuesday, December 1 at the AdventHealth Practice Facility at the Amway Center. The Magic’s first half schedule is available through their official website, OrlandoMagic.com, while the NBA’s first half schedule can be found at NBA.com.

Orlando Magic basketball games will be aired locally exclusively on FOX Sports Florida. A television schedule will be announced at a later date. Games will also be simulcast on the Orlando Magic Radio Network (flagship: FM 96.9 The Game).

Each NBA team will play a 72-game regular season: 36 home and 36 away. The Magic will play 42 games vs. the Eastern Conference (15 games vs. the Atlantic Division, 15 games vs. the Central Division and 12 games vs. the Southeast Division) and 30 games against the Western Conference (ten games each vs. the Northwest Division, the Southwest Division and the Pacific Division).

The schedule for the second half of the season will be released during the latter part of the first half portion of the schedule. The second half schedule will include the remainder of each team’s 72 games not scheduled in the first half, as well as any games postponed during the first half that can reasonably be added to the second half schedule.

The All-Star break is scheduled to take place March 5-10, 2021, between the first half and second half of the regular season.

Orlando will play a total of eight home games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the first half of the season. The first half of the 2020-21 Magic schedule also features six back-to-back contests (four away/away back-to-backs and two home/home back-to-backs).

During the first half of the regular season, Orlando will play five games in December (two home, three away), 17 games in January (eight home, nine away), 13 games in February (eight home, five away) and two games in March (two home, zero away).

The Magic will have three separate four-game homestands – December 31-January 6 (seven days), January 24-29 (six days) and February 17-23 (seven days). Orlando has a six-game, 10-day road trip from January 13-22. They will also play four straight road games from February 9-14 (six days).

Orlando closes the first half of the regular season at Amway Center against Atlanta on Wednesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. The 2020-21 first half schedule breakdown is below.

2020-21 ORLANDO MAGIC SCHEDULE (All Times Eastern) FIRST HALF *HOME GAMES IN CAPS - Ticket Information: (407) 89-MAGIC