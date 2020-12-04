Orlando Magic's First Half of 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule Released
Open season at Amway Center on December 23 vs. Miami
All local telecasts to air exclusively on FOX Sports Florida
ORLANDO – The National Basketball Association released the first half of its 2020-21 schedule today and announced the Orlando Magic will host their season opener on Wednesday, December 23 at the Amway Center vs. Miami. Game time is 7 p.m.
Plans are being made for a socially-distanced, limited capacity at the Amway Center. Season ticket holders will be given first priority based on their tenure, followed by fans who have made a season ticket deposit. Tickets will also be made available to the general public on a game-by-game basis. For more information, call (407) 89-MAGIC or log on to OrlandoMagic.com/tickets.
"As we have said, the health and safety of everyone connected to our game will be top priority," said Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins. "Our goal is to make everyone feel comfortable that extensive safety precautions have been taken for the return to Amway Center. We continue to work through protocols as outlined by the NBA, CDC and local health officials and will use the preseason as a trial to assess and evaluate safety measures.”
Orlando began individual player workouts on Tuesday, December 1 at the AdventHealth Practice Facility at the Amway Center. The Magic’s first half schedule is available through their official website, OrlandoMagic.com, while the NBA’s first half schedule can be found at NBA.com.
Orlando Magic basketball games will be aired locally exclusively on FOX Sports Florida. A television schedule will be announced at a later date. Games will also be simulcast on the Orlando Magic Radio Network (flagship: FM 96.9 The Game).
Each NBA team will play a 72-game regular season: 36 home and 36 away. The Magic will play 42 games vs. the Eastern Conference (15 games vs. the Atlantic Division, 15 games vs. the Central Division and 12 games vs. the Southeast Division) and 30 games against the Western Conference (ten games each vs. the Northwest Division, the Southwest Division and the Pacific Division).
The schedule for the second half of the season will be released during the latter part of the first half portion of the schedule. The second half schedule will include the remainder of each team’s 72 games not scheduled in the first half, as well as any games postponed during the first half that can reasonably be added to the second half schedule.
The All-Star break is scheduled to take place March 5-10, 2021, between the first half and second half of the regular season.
Orlando will play a total of eight home games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the first half of the season. The first half of the 2020-21 Magic schedule also features six back-to-back contests (four away/away back-to-backs and two home/home back-to-backs).
During the first half of the regular season, Orlando will play five games in December (two home, three away), 17 games in January (eight home, nine away), 13 games in February (eight home, five away) and two games in March (two home, zero away).
The Magic will have three separate four-game homestands – December 31-January 6 (seven days), January 24-29 (six days) and February 17-23 (seven days). Orlando has a six-game, 10-day road trip from January 13-22. They will also play four straight road games from February 9-14 (six days).
Orlando closes the first half of the regular season at Amway Center against Atlanta on Wednesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. The 2020-21 first half schedule breakdown is below.
2020-21 ORLANDO MAGIC SCHEDULE (All Times Eastern)
FIRST HALF
*HOME GAMES IN CAPS - Ticket Information: (407) 89-MAGIC
December – PRESEASON
Fri. 11 @ Atlanta 7 p.m.
Sun. 13 @ Atlanta 5 p.m.
Thu. 17 CHARLOTTE 7 p.m.
Sat. 19 CHARLOTTE 7 p.m.
December – REGULAR SEASON
Wed. 23 MIAMI 7 p.m.
Sat. 26 @ Washington 7 p.m.
Sun. 27 @ Washington 7 p.m.
Tue. 29 @ Oklahoma City 8 p.m.
Thu. 31 PHILADELPHIA 6:30 p.m. (NBA TV)
January
Sat. 2 OKLAHOMA CITY 7 p.m.
Mon. 4 CLEVELAND 7 p.m.
Wed. 6 CLEVELAND 7 p.m.
Fri. 8 @ Houston 8 p.m.
Sat. 9 @ Dallas 8:30 p.m.
Mon. 11 MILWAUKEE 7 p.m.
Wed. 13 @ Boston 7:30 p.m.
Fri. 15 @ Boston 7:30 p.m.
Sat. 16 @ Brooklyn 6 p.m.
Mon. 18 @ New York 12 p.m. (NBA TV)
Wed. 20 @ Minnesota 8 p.m.
Fri. 22 @ Indiana 7 p.m.
Sun. 24 CHARLOTTE 6 p.m.
Mon. 25 CHARLOTTE 7 p.m.
Wed. 27 SACRAMENTO 7 p.m.
Fri. 29 L.A. CLIPPERS 7 p.m.
Sun. 31 @ Toronto* 6 p.m.
February
Tue. 2 TORONTO 7 p.m.
Fri. 5 CHICAGO 7 p.m.
Sat. 6 CHICAGO 7 p.m.
Tue. 9 @ Portland 10 p.m.
Thu. 11 @ Golden State 10 p.m.
Fri. 12 @ Sacramento 10 p.m.
Sun. 14 @ Phoenix 8 p.m.
Wed. 17 NEW YORK 7 p.m.
Fri. 19 GOLDEN STATE 7 p.m.
Sun. 21 DETROIT 6 p.m.
Tue. 23 DETROIT 7 p.m.
Thu. 25 @ Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.
Sat. 27 UTAH 7 p.m.
March
Mon. 1 DALLAS 7 p.m.
Wed. 3 ATLANTA 7 p.m.
* = game played in Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena
ALL local telecasts on FOX Sports Florida and ALL games also heard on Magic Radio Network (Flagship: FM 96.9 The Game).
2020-21 ORLANDO MAGIC FIRST HALF SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN
GAMES BY MONTH (FIRST HALF)
Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar.
Overall 5 17 13 2
Home 2 8 8 2
Away 3 9 5 0
GAMES BY DAY (FIRST HALF)
Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.
Overall 5 4 7 3 7 6 5
Home 4 2 5 1 3 3 2
Away 1 2 2 2 4 3 3
BACK-TO-BACKS (FIRST HALF)
Total: 6 (12 games played on consecutive days)
Away-to-Away: 4
Away-to-Home: 0
Home-to-Away: 0
Home-to-Home: 2
LONGEST HOMESTAND (FIRST HALF):
Four games (three times)
- December 31-January 6 (seven days)
- January 24-29 (six days)
- February 17-23 (seven days)
LONGEST ROAD TRIP (FIRST HALF):
Six games
- January 13-22 (10 days)
2020-21 ORLANDO MAGIC SCHEDULE BY OPPONENT
FIRST HALF
2020-21 Magic First Half Schedule vs. Atlanta Hawks (All Times ET)
Wed., Mar. 3 @ Orlando, 7 p.m.
2020-21 Magic First Half Schedule vs. Boston Celtics (All Times ET)
Wed., Jan. 13 @ Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Jan. 15 @ Boston, 7:30 p.m.
2020-21 Magic First Half Schedule vs. Brooklyn Nets (All Times ET)
Sat., Jan. 16 @ Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Thu., Feb. 25 @ Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
2020-21 Magic First Half Schedule vs. Charlotte Hornets (All Times ET)
Sun., Jan. 24 @ Orlando, 6 p.m.
Mon., Jan. 25 @ Orlando, 7 p.m.
2020-21 Magic First Half Schedule vs. Chicago Bulls (All Times ET)
Fri., Feb. 5 @ Orlando, 7 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 6 @ Orlando, 7 p.m.
2020-21 Magic First Half Schedule vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (All Times ET)
Mon., Jan. 4 @ Orlando, 7 p.m.
Wed., Jan. 6 @ Orlando, 7 p.m.
2020-21 Magic First Half Schedule vs. Dallas Mavericks (All Times ET)
Sat., Jan. 9 @ Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Mon., Mar. 1 @ Orlando, 7 p.m.
2020-21 Magic First Half Schedule vs. Denver Nuggets (All Times ET)
N/A
2020-21 Magic First Half Schedule vs. Detroit Pistons (All Times ET)
Sun., Feb. 21 @ Orlando, 6 p.m.
Tue., Feb. 23 @ Orlando, 7 p.m.
2020-21 Magic First Half Schedule vs. Golden State Warriors (All Times ET)
Thu., Feb. 11 @ Golden State, 10 p.m.
Fri., Feb. 19 @ Orlando, 7 p.m.
2020-21 Magic First Half Schedule vs. Houston Rockets (All Times ET)
Fri., Jan. 8 @ Houston, 8 p.m.
2020-21 Magic First Half Schedule vs. Indiana Pacers (All Times ET)
Fri., Jan. 22 @ Indiana, 7 p.m.
2020-21 Magic First Half Schedule vs. L.A. Clippers (All Times ET)
Fri., Jan. 29 @ Orlando, 7 p.m.
2020-21 Magic First Half Schedule vs. Los Angeles Lakers (All Times ET)
N/A
2020-21 Magic First Half Schedule vs. Memphis Grizzlies (All Times ET)
N/A
2020-21 Magic First Half Schedule vs. Miami Heat (All Times ET)
Wed., Dec. 23 @ Orlando, 7 p.m.
2020-21 Magic First Half Schedule vs. Milwaukee Bucks (All Times ET)
Mon., Jan. 11 @ Orlando, 7 p.m.
2020-21 Magic First Half Schedule vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (All Times ET)
Wed., Jan. 20 @ Minnesota, 8 p.m.
2020-21 Magic First Half Schedule vs. New Orleans Pelicans (All Times ET)
N/A
2020-21 Magic First Half Schedule vs. New York Knicks (All Times ET)
Mon., Jan. 18 @ New York, 12 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 17 @ Orlando, 7 p.m.
2020-21 Magic First Half Schedule vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (All Times ET)
Tue., Dec. 29 @ Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 2 @ Orlando, 7 p.m.
2020-21 Magic First Half Schedule vs. Philadelphia 76ers (All Times ET)
Thu., Dec. 31 @ Orlando, 6:30 p.m.
2020-21 Magic First Half Schedule vs. Phoenix Suns (All Times ET)
Sun., Feb. 14 @ Phoenix, 8 p.m.
2020-21 Magic First Half Schedule vs. Portland Trail Blazers (All Times ET)
Tue., Feb. 9 @ Portland, 10 p.m.
2020-21 Magic First Half Schedule vs. Sacramento Kings (All Times ET)
Wed., Jan. 27 @ Orlando, 7 p.m.
Fri., Feb. 12 @ Sacramento, 10 p.m.
2020-21 Magic First Half Schedule vs. San Antonio Spurs (All Times ET)
N/A
2020-21 Magic First Half Schedule vs. Toronto Raptors (All Times ET)
Sun., Jan. 31 @ Toronto*, 6 p.m.
Tue., Feb. 2 @ Orlando, 7 p.m.
* = game played in Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena
2020-21 Magic First Half Schedule vs. Utah Jazz (All Times ET)
Sat., Feb. 27 @ Orlando, 7 p.m.
2020-21 Magic First Half Schedule vs. Washington Wizards (All Times ET)
Sat., Dec. 26 @ Washington, 7 p.m.
Sun., Dec. 27 @ Washington, 7 p.m.
