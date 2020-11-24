Orlando Magic Re-Sign Michael Carter-Williams

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have re-signed free agent guard Michael Carter-Williams, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Carter-Williams (6’6”, 190, 10/10/91) played in 45 games last season with Orlando, averaging 7.2 ppg., 3.3 rpg., 2.4 apg. and 1.09 stlpg. in 18.5 minpg. He led (or tied) the team in scoring once, in rebounding once and in assists four times. Carter-Williams scored in double figures 14 times and 20+ points once, including a season-high 20 points on Mar. 10 @ Memphis. He missed the 2020 NBA Playoffs due to a strained tendon in his left foot.

Originally selected in the first round (11th overall) of the 2013 NBA Draft by Philadelphia, Carter-Williams has appeared in 360 career NBA regular season games (192 starts) with Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Chicago, Charlotte, Houston and Orlando, averaging 10.4 ppg., 4.4 rpg., 4.4 apg. and 1.31 stlpg. in 25.3 minpg. He has also played in 16 career playoff games, averaging 7.5 ppg., 3.2 rpg. and 2.9 apg. in 21.0 minpg. Carter-Williams was named NBA Rookie of the Year in 2013-14, after averaging 16.7 ppg., 6.3 apg., 6.2 rpg. and 1.86 stlpg. in 34.5 minpg. during 70 games with Philadelphia.