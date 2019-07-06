Orlando Magic Re-Sign Terrence Ross

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have re-signed free agent guard/forward Terrence Ross, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

“We are very excited to bring Terrence (Ross) back to Orlando,” said Weltman. “He enjoyed a career-year last season and was a vital part to our success, both on the floor and in the community. We are extremely happy to have him back with us.”

Ross (6’7”, 206, 2/5/91) played in 81 games last season with Orlando, averaging a career-high 15.1 ppg., 3.5 rpg. and 1.7 apg. in 26.5 minpg., while shooting .383 (217-566) from three-point range and a team-best .875 (126-144) from the free throw line. He ranked 14th in the NBA in free throw percentage and 37th in three-point field goal percentage. Ross led (or tied) the Magic in scoring 16 times and in assists twice.

Ross scored in double figures 60 times, 20+ points 20 times and 30+ points four times, including a season-high 35 points on Apr. 10 @ Charlotte. His 217 three-pointers made were the second-most by a player off the bench in NBA history (218, Wayne Ellington, 2017-18). Ross also played in five playoff outings, averaging 13.2 ppg., 3.6 rpg., 1.4 apg. and 1.20 stlpg. in 29.2 minpg.

Originally selected in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2012 NBA Draft by Toronto, Ross was acquired by Orlando in exchange for Serge Ibaka and a first round draft pick on Feb. 14, 2017. He has appeared in 492 career NBA regular season games (176 starts) with Toronto and Orlando, averaging 10.5 ppg., 2.8 rpg. and 1.1 apg. in 24.3 minpg., while shooting .374 (891-2,343) from three-point range and .819 (422-515) from the free throw line. Ross has also played in 36 career playoff contests (11 starts), averaging 7.1 ppg. and 1.9 rpg. in 20.7 minpg.

Ross, who wore #31 previously with the Magic, will be changing his uniform to #8.