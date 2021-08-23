Orlando Magic Re-Sign Moritz Wagner

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have re-signed free agent forward/center Moritz Wagner (MORE-rhetz VOG-ner), President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Wagner (6’11, 245, 4/26/97) played in 45 total games (24 starts) last season with Washington, Boston, and Orlando, averaging 6.9 ppg., 3.2 rpg. and 1.1 apg. in 16.0 minpg. He was signed as a free agent by the Magic on Apr. 27. Wagner played in 11 games (10 starts) with Orlando, averaging 11.0 ppg., 4.9 rpg. and 1.1 apg. in 26.0 minpg. He scored in double figures 14 times (six times with Orlando) and 20+ points three times (twice with Orlando), including a season-high 24 points on May 1 vs. Memphis.

Originally selected in the first round (25th overall) of the 2018 NBA Draft by the L.A. Lakers, Wagner has appeared in 133 career NBA regular season games (34 starts) with the Lakers, Washington, Boston and Orlando, averaging 6.8 ppg. and 3.4 rpg. in 15.1 minpg.

Wagner played in 107 career games (77 starts) during three seasons at the University of Michigan (2015-18), averaging 10.4 ppg. and 4.5 rpg. in 21.0 minpg. As a junior (2017-18), he played and started in 39 games, averaging 14.6 ppg. and 7.1 rpg. in 27.6 minpg., while shooting .528 (216-409) from the floor and .394 (63-160) from three-point range. Wagner was named to the 2017-18 All-Big Ten Second Team and was later named the Most Outstanding Player at the 2018 Big Ten Tournament, leading the Wolverines to the Big Ten Conference Tournament championship. He also earned 2018 NCAA West Region All-Tournament Team honors and the NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team, helping Michigan reach the NCAA Championship game.

Wagner recently played for Germany during the Olympics in Tokyo. His younger brother, Franz, was selected by Orlando with the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Wagner will wear #21 with the Magic. His brother, Franz, who had originally selected #21 after he signed with Orlando, will now wear #22.