Orlando Magic Re-Sign Ignas Brazdeikis to Two-Way Contract

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have re-signed free agent forward Ignas Brazdeikis (IG-nuss bruzz-DAY-kiss) to a two-way contract, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Brazdeikis (6’6”, 221, 1/8/99) appeared in 13 total games last season with New York, Philadelphia and Orlando, averaging 7.0 ppg., 3.5 rpg. and 1.3 apg. in 19.1 minpg. He was originally signed to a 10-day contract by Orlando on May 2, then signed for the rest of the season on May 12. Brazdeikis played in eight games with the Magic, averaging 11.1 ppg., 5.1 rpg. and 2.0 apg. in 29.2 minpg. He scored in double figures three times (all with Orlando) and 20+ points once, including a career-high 21 points on May 14 @ Philadelphia.

Originally selected in the second round (47th overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft by Sacramento, Brazdeikis has played in 22 career NBA regular season games with New York, Philadelphia and Orlando, averaging 4.9 ppg., 2.3 rpg. and 1.0 apg. in 13.7 minpg. He has also played and started in 36 career NBA G League games, all with Westchester, averaging 20.9 ppg., 8.1 rpg. and 3.1 apg. in 33.7 minpg.

Brazdeikis played and started in 37 games during his only season at the University of Michigan (2018-19), averaging 14.8 ppg. and 5.4 rpg. in 29.6 minpg., while shooting .392 (56-143) from three-point range. He led the Wolverines in scoring. Brazdeikis was named the 2018-19 Big Ten Freshman of the Year. He was also named to the All-Big Ten Second Team, the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and the All-Big Ten Tournament Team. He was also an honorable mention All-American by Associated Press.

Per NBA rules for the 2021-22 season, a player under a two-way contract will be permitted to be on the NBA team’s active list for no more than 50 games during the regular season, with no limit on practices, workouts or other activities with the NBA team.