Orlando Magic Partner With Season Share To Relaunch Fast Break Pass Offering

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic and Season Share today announced the relaunch of its Fast Break Pass program. The exclusively mobile Fast Break Pass offers fans access to multiple games with randomly assigned seating locations at one low price.

The Orlando Magic were one of the first sports organizations to utilize the mobile pass subscription ticketing method to create more flexibility for fans. The team's innovation has played a key role in the advancement of the technology.

“We are excited to be able to continue offering the Fast Break Pass product to Magic fans," said Magic Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation Jay Riola. "Fast Break Passes have played an important role in our overall ticketing program since 2014 and have helped us grow our fanbase by offering affordable, multi-game plans leveraging flexible ticketing technology.”

Season Share’s proprietary technology platform allows teams to offer subscription ticketing products to specific fan audiences with highly targeted offerings. Leveraging direct integration with Ticketmaster’s Archtics platform, teams retain full control of inventory, pricing, data, and revenues, with the ability to deploy a membership program in as little as two weeks.

“We are thrilled to work with Orlando Magic for the relaunch of their Fast Break Pass offering and contribute to their long-standing culture of innovation” said Aaron Holland, CEO of Season Share. “Based on their previous success with the technology, the Magic are the perfect initial partner for the launch of our Season Pass product. We look forward to working together to welcome fans back with safe, affordable, and flexible ticketing options.”

Key features of the Season Share platform include:

Ability to offer one-time purchases or recurring subscription memberships

Features include sit-with-a-friend, tenure-based seating assignments, and secure transactions through the team’s existing payment gateway.

Fans receive a text message prior to the game to confirm attendance.

Fast Break Pass tickets, which locations vary game-to-game, are available directly within the Official Orlando Magic Team App

Customer support made available directly within the Official Orlando Magic Team App

About Season Share

Season Share launched in 2017 as a direct-to-consumer offering, allowing fans to share both new and existing season tickets. Season Share has expanded its product portfolio to include Subscription Membership and Credit Bank products. Season Share’s technology powers ticketing programs for a growing number of teams in the professional and collegiate space.