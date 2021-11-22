Orlando Magic Announce New Partnership with Drop; Encourage Fans to "Squeeze Every Drop" Ahead of Black Friday Shopping

ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic is announcing a new partnership with the free rewards app, Drop. To celebrate, Magic fans can get $15 worth of Drop Points when they register using the invite code: “magicfriday” and link a debit or credit card before Friday, November 26, 2021. The Magic are the first sports team to partner with Drop.

The partnership will include several surprises for fans throughout the season, including in-game parachute "drops" of fun rewards; VIP fan experiences; a STUFF the Magic Mascot birthday party on Feb. 25 and many more rewarding surprises. To take advantage, fans are encouraged to download the free Drop app to stay in the know of all of this and more.

"The Orlando Magic are thrilled to work with Drop and proud to be their first sports partnership, helping them engage and welcome fans into their innovative rewards shopping experience," said Magic Vice President of Global Partnerships, J.T. McWalters. "We look forward to surprising fans as the season goes along with special rewards and experiences. We encourage fans to get the Drop app now so they can maximize this great opportunity before Black Friday."

Drop allows users to collect points for shopping at their favorite brands; users can then redeem points for gift cards. The popular app is used by millions of Americans and has become increasingly popular among Floridians. Drop uses intelligent programming to offer a highly personalized rewards experience based on what each user likes and where they already shop, eliminating the hurdles of scanning receipts, entering promo codes, or signing up for multiple loyalty programs.

“At Drop, we are constantly looking to provide our users with personalized and exciting reward experiences” said Derrick Fung, CEO of Drop. “We are thrilled to partner with the Orlando Magic to extend that personalized reward experience to Orlando Magic fans and make this season the most rewarding one yet!”

About the Orlando Magic

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. Under the DeVos family’s ownership, the Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning six division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $26 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 31 years. The Magic’s other entities include the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the 2021 G League champion Lakeland Magic, which began play in the 2017-18 season in nearby Lakeland, Fla.; the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which serves as the affiliate to the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning; and Magic Gaming, of the NBA 2K League, which began play in the spring of 2018. The Magic play their home games at the award-winning Amway Center, honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards’ 2013 Customer Experience Award and named SportsBusiness Journal's 2012 Sports Facility of the Year. For ticket information log on to OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC.

About Drop

Drop is a free rewards program bringing value to its members by empowering their everyday shopping. Drop enables members to earn rewards by simply linking their debit and credit cards, and continuing along their shopping journey through the app. The app eliminates the hurdles of scanning receipts, entering promo codes or signing up for loyalty programs while ensuring members receive their rewards. Unlike an outdated coupon book, Drop uses intelligent programming to ensure users are being offered a highly personalized rewards experience based on what they like, and where they already shop. Founded in 2015, Drop has over 4 million users and is partnered with over 400 brands. Featuring consumer favorites Nike, Uber, Sam’s Club and HelloFresh to name a few. Drop offers partnered brands unique insights into consumers they haven’t had access to before. Reward yourself, shop with Drop. Follow us on Instagram @JoinDrop. For more information visit: www.joindrop.com