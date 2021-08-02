Orlando Magic Announce 2021 NBA Summer League Roster

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have announced their roster for the 2021 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Players from the final 2020-21 roster participating are Cole Anthony, Ignas Brazdeikis and R.J. Hampton, while first round draft picks Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner are also scheduled to play.

Orlando kicks off Summer League play on Monday, Aug. 9 vs. Golden State (8 p.m. on NBA TV). The 16th MGM Resorts NBA Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Tuesday, Aug. 17 (9 p.m. ET on ESPN). The 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on Aug. 16 or Aug. 17.

2021 ORLANDO MAGIC SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

(as of August 2, 2021 - *SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

NO. NAME POS HT WT BIRTHDATE 2020-21 TEAM COLLEGE/COUNTRY

50 Cole Anthony G 6-3 190 5-15-00 Orlando Magic/NBA North Carolina

53 Ignas Brazdeikis F 6-6 221 1-8-99 Orlando Magic/NBA Michigan

55 Barry Brown Jr. G 6-3 195 12-21-96 Riesen Ludwigsburg/Germany Kansas State

40 Jeff Dowtin G 6-3 185 5-10-97 Lakeland/NBA G League Rhode Island

42 Tahj Eaddy G 6-2 165 7-5-96 USC USC

41 Hassani Gravett G 6-2 188 7-16-96 MZT Skopje/Macedonia South Carolina

54 Jaire Grayer G 6-5 210 11-12-96 N/A TCU

13 R.J. Hampton G 6-6 176 2-7-01 Orlando Magic/NBA New Zealand Breakers

52 D.J. Hogg F 6-9 215 9-3-96 Lakeland/NBA G League Texas A&M

60 Justin Jackson F 6-7 225 2-18-97 Lakeland/NBA G League Maryland

63 Shakur Juiston F 6-7 220 3-31-96 Memphis/NBA G League Oregon

61 Yante Maten F 6-7 240 8-14-96 DB Promy/South Korea Georgia

51 Tahjere McCall G 6-4 190 8-17-94 Lakeland/NBA G League Tennessee State

71 Asbjorn Midtgaard C 7-0 270 9-20-97 Grand Canyon Grand Canyon

4 Jalen Suggs G 6-4 205 6-3-01 Gonzaga Gonzaga

64 Amar Sylla F 6-9 190 10-1-01 Filou Oostende/Belgium Senegal

70 Jon Teske C 7-1 265 5-4-97 Lakeland/NBA G League Michigan

72 Jeremiah Tilmon C 6-10 260 11-25-98 Missouri Missouri

62 Janis Timma F 6-7 226 7-2-92 Khimki Moscow/VTB United Latvia

21 Franz Wagner F 6-9 225 8-27-01 Michigan Michigan

President of Basketball Operations: Jeff Weltman

General Manager: John Hammond

Head Coach: Jamahl Mosley

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Arena

Aug. 9 @ Golden State 8 p.m. NBA TV Thomas & Mack

Aug. 11 vs. Cleveland 6 p.m. ESPN2 Thomas & Mack

Aug. 12 @ Boston 7 p.m. ESPN2 Cox Pavilion

Aug. 15 @ Houston 8 p.m. NBA TV Thomas & Mack