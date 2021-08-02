Orlando Magic Announce 2021 NBA Summer League Roster
ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have announced their roster for the 2021 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Players from the final 2020-21 roster participating are Cole Anthony, Ignas Brazdeikis and R.J. Hampton, while first round draft picks Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner are also scheduled to play.
Orlando kicks off Summer League play on Monday, Aug. 9 vs. Golden State (8 p.m. on NBA TV). The 16th MGM Resorts NBA Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Tuesday, Aug. 17 (9 p.m. ET on ESPN). The 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on Aug. 16 or Aug. 17.
2021 ORLANDO MAGIC SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER
(as of August 2, 2021 - *SUBJECT TO CHANGE)
NO. NAME POS HT WT BIRTHDATE 2020-21 TEAM COLLEGE/COUNTRY
50 Cole Anthony G 6-3 190 5-15-00 Orlando Magic/NBA North Carolina
53 Ignas Brazdeikis F 6-6 221 1-8-99 Orlando Magic/NBA Michigan
55 Barry Brown Jr. G 6-3 195 12-21-96 Riesen Ludwigsburg/Germany Kansas State
40 Jeff Dowtin G 6-3 185 5-10-97 Lakeland/NBA G League Rhode Island
42 Tahj Eaddy G 6-2 165 7-5-96 USC USC
41 Hassani Gravett G 6-2 188 7-16-96 MZT Skopje/Macedonia South Carolina
54 Jaire Grayer G 6-5 210 11-12-96 N/A TCU
13 R.J. Hampton G 6-6 176 2-7-01 Orlando Magic/NBA New Zealand Breakers
52 D.J. Hogg F 6-9 215 9-3-96 Lakeland/NBA G League Texas A&M
60 Justin Jackson F 6-7 225 2-18-97 Lakeland/NBA G League Maryland
63 Shakur Juiston F 6-7 220 3-31-96 Memphis/NBA G League Oregon
61 Yante Maten F 6-7 240 8-14-96 DB Promy/South Korea Georgia
51 Tahjere McCall G 6-4 190 8-17-94 Lakeland/NBA G League Tennessee State
71 Asbjorn Midtgaard C 7-0 270 9-20-97 Grand Canyon Grand Canyon
4 Jalen Suggs G 6-4 205 6-3-01 Gonzaga Gonzaga
64 Amar Sylla F 6-9 190 10-1-01 Filou Oostende/Belgium Senegal
70 Jon Teske C 7-1 265 5-4-97 Lakeland/NBA G League Michigan
72 Jeremiah Tilmon C 6-10 260 11-25-98 Missouri Missouri
62 Janis Timma F 6-7 226 7-2-92 Khimki Moscow/VTB United Latvia
21 Franz Wagner F 6-9 225 8-27-01 Michigan Michigan
President of Basketball Operations: Jeff Weltman
General Manager: John Hammond
Head Coach: Jamahl Mosley
Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Arena
Aug. 9 @ Golden State 8 p.m. NBA TV Thomas & Mack
Aug. 11 vs. Cleveland 6 p.m. ESPN2 Thomas & Mack
Aug. 12 @ Boston 7 p.m. ESPN2 Cox Pavilion
Aug. 15 @ Houston 8 p.m. NBA TV Thomas & Mack
