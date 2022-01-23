Orlando Magic and MTN DEW Support Local Artists; Unveil Poster Series Featuring Upcoming Matchups

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic and MTN DEW® are teaming up to support local artists, unveiling a poster series featuring 10 of the team's upcoming matchups by commissioned, independent artists. The first one featured will be tonight, Friday, January 21 when the Magic host the Los Angeles Lakers (poster image above and in link), by Erik McGrew, an illustrator and designer currently living in Orlando. These one-of-a-kind, limited originals will be available for $15 at the Magic Team Shop at Amway Center with all proceeds going to the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF).

The gameday posters will be featured for the following matchups:

Jan. 21 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Jan. 23 vs. Chicago Bulls

Feb. 5 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Feb. 6 vs. Boston Celtics

Feb. 16 vs. Atlanta Hawks

Mar. 8 vs. Phoenix Suns

Mar. 15 vs. Brooklyn Nets

Mar. 22 vs. Golden State Warriors

Mar. 26 vs. Sacramento Kings

Apr. 3 vs. New York Knicks

"The Orlando Magic are proud to team up with our great partners, MTN DEW, on this opportunity to showcase local artists," said Magic Vice President of Global Partnerships J.T. McWalters. "We believe the arts breathe life into a community while creating a character and culture that can shape cities. We look forward to showcasing what these talented artists have to share with our fans."

As an additional show of support for each of the artists, the Magic and MTN DEW have created various opportunities for exposure. The Magic will highlight each of them during the game their posters are featured. One artist will also have the opportunity to work with a Magic player to design a pair of custom shoes. In addition, one will be selected to design a mural that will appear in a to-be-determined location in Central Florida.

The Magic and MTN DEW's poster series idea was born to create further opportunities for artists to showcase their talents while providing them with a platform. The two organizations believe that art is a vital component to creating a more vibrant community. Much like sports, art can speak any language, transcending all barriers.

“We are proud to bring this exciting platform to local artists and help showcase their talent to the world," said MTN DEW Marketing Senior Manager Kristin Hibner. "As the Official Soft Drink of the Orlando Magic, it is important for us that we create these bridges with Magic fans and bring opportunities to our community.”

